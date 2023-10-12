The Pop Insider Unveils This Year's Must-Have Gifts for Every Pop-Culture Fan

Barbie: The Movie, Disney100, and Dungeons & Dragons Products Top The Pop Insider's Pop 20 List

Pick Up a Copy of the 2023 Holiday Gift Guide at New York Comic Con, Oct. 12-15, at the Javits Center

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pop Insider, the multimedia publication that highlights the latest and greatest licensed merchandise, has revealed its picks for the must-have pop-culture gifts for superfans of all ages in its fifth annual Holiday Gift Guide. The Pop Insider's Holiday Gift Guide contains must-have merch from mega franchises like Marvel and Pokémon to niche favorites like Yellowstone and horror films, so it's easy to find something for every fan on your shopping list. The guide is broken down into categories including apparel and accessories, collectibles, home goods, games and puzzles and more. Its launch coincides with the first day of New York Comic Con, where fans can find print copies of The Pop Insider at Booth 1829, or view the full gift guide online at thepopinsider.com.

"The only thing better than finding the perfect piece of merch that encapsulates everything you love about your favorite fandom is when someone else finds it for you," says Marissa Silva, editor-in-chief of The Pop Insider. "We couldn't be more excited to launch the guide at New York Comic Con, so swing by our booth to grab a copy, see brand-new merch, and enter to win thousands of prizes on the spot!"

This year's holiday gift guide features more than 240 items from more than 150 companies, with The Pop Insider's top picks featured in the coveted Pop 20 list, which includes a range of different kinds of merch from various fandoms.

The Pop Insider's Pop 20

4D Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (Spin Master)

Avatar The Last Airbender: Crossroads of Destiny (Funko Games)

Barbie: The Movie Soundtrack on Vinyl (Atlantic Records)

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Starter Decks (Ravensburger)

Harry Potter Squishmallows (Jazwares)

I Am Kenough Hoodie (Mattel Creations)

Jurassic Park 30th-Anniversary Collection (RSVLTS)

LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade (The LEGO Group)

Monopoly Prizm: NBA Edition Game (Hasbro)

Pokémon 2023 Puzzle Collection (The Pokémon Co.)

Pop! Yourself (Funko)

Poptaters Series 3 (Super Impulse)

Star Wars Force Box Set (Theory11)

Stitch Bookends (Enesco)

The Riddler Puzzle Box (McFarlane Toys)

TMNT Raph's Famous Original Sai Pizza Cutter Wheel Tool (Surreal Entertainment)

USB-Rechargeable Portable Blenders (Uncanny Brands)

Yellowstone Decanter Set (Paramount Shop)

And 'tis the season for giving, so The Pop Insider is decking the halls with its Fa- La-La-La Fandom giveaway, in which one lucky winner will receive $2,000 worth of merch, including a selection of gifts from this year's Holiday Gift Guide. Enter now through Dec. 8, 2023 for your chance to win big this holiday season! Winner will be announced by Dec. 15. Winner will be selected at random. Open to U.S. residents only, with one entry per person.

Pick up your free copy of The Pop Insider at New York Comic Con Booth 1829, Oct. 12-15 at the Javits Center in New York City, or view the entire gift guide online at thepopinsider.com. To subscribe to The Pop Insider, visit thepopinsider.com/subscribe. (Use code HGG2023 now through Dec. 31 for a discounted subscription rate!)

About The Pop Insider:

Launched in 2018, The Pop Insider is the only multi-media publication in North America exclusively dedicated to licensed merchandise. Thepopinsider.com is home to news, new product listings, and special features about the world of fandom merch. Find information about all the latest convention exclusives, limited-edition drops, and more at thepopinsider.com. The Pop Insider is produced by Adventure Media and Events, LLC, publisher of The Toy Book, the leading toy industry multimedia trade publication, and The Toy Insider, the go-to source for information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. For more information, visit thepopinsider.com and follow them on Instagram.

