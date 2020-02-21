The Pop Insider Unveils Winter 2020 Issue Featuring Special “Baby Yoda” Cover Ahead of Toy Fair New York.

To celebrate the release of the special Toy Fair-focused issue, The Pop Insider will host a meet and greet with Mitchel Wu on Saturday, February 22 nd at 12:45 p.m. at Booth #1801, where Wu will sign 200 limited-edition poster prints of the cover. Attendees can also pick up their copy of the Pop Insider 's Winter issue at the booth, and a digital edition of the issue is available online .

"Toy Fair New York is such a huge event in the toy industry, and we knew how extraordinary it would be for readers to get their hands on a special cover reflecting one of the biggest toy crazes we've seen," says Marissa DiBartolo, Editor in Chief of The Pop Insider. "Baby Yoda ignited a craze like no other, and the massive force that The Child mobilized on top of the existing Star Wars fandom is remarkable. Mitchel did an awesome job capturing the character's innocence and charm on our cover, and we can't wait to see what our readers think of it!"

In the Pop Insider's Winter issue, readers can discover how a 50-year-old toddler united a fandom and spurred a craze for toys and merchandise. Additional features explore the effects of environmentally sustainable initiatives on the collector community, the increased interest in high-end limited-edition merchandise, and the expanding world of toy photography. Plus, readers will get the inside scoop on all the hottest new toys and merchandise that will be on display at Toy Fair New York before they appear on store shelves this holiday season.

About The Pop Insider:

Launched in 2018, the Pop Insider is a multimedia publication that lets superfans fuel their fandoms 24/7 with the content they crave through a daily pop culture news and review site, weekly e-newsletter, seasonal print magazine and ezine, and real-time social media updates. Both digital and print editions are produced by Adventure Media and Events, LLC, publisher of leading trade publication the Toy Book and the No. 1 consumer resource for toys and games for kids, the Toy Insider. For more information, visit thepopinsider.com and follow them on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

