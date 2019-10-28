The POPEYES® Chicken Sandwich Returns To Restaurants Nationwide This Sunday, November 3rd

News provided by

POPEYES

Oct 28, 2019, 07:30 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

"I'm Back."

THE POPEYES® CHICKEN SANDWICH RETURNS TO RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE THIS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd
THE POPEYES® CHICKEN SANDWICH RETURNS TO RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE THIS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd
THE POPEYES® CHICKEN SANDWICH RETURNS TO RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE THIS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd
THE POPEYES® CHICKEN SANDWICH RETURNS TO RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE THIS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd
THE POPEYES® CHICKEN SANDWICH RETURNS TO RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE THIS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd THE POPEYES® CHICKEN SANDWICH RETURNS TO RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE THIS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd

View here: https://youtu.be/KJxLX9suK6I 
Download: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fxbcl6j0j20nmka/AACqwR9DIWKj0k9L9y-LbhuQa?dl=0

@Popeyeschicken #OpenSunday #TheSandwich #Popeyes

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. POPEYES® offers guests a unique New Orleans style menu featuring deliciously crunchy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional favorites. POPEYES® passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed the brand to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the POPEYES® brand, please visit the POPEYES® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: POPEYES@alisonbrodmc.com

SOURCE POPEYES

Related Links

https://www.popeyes.com

Also from this source

Wondering Where You Can Get The New POPEYES® Chicken Sandwich?...

POPEYES® Shares The Love On National Buttermilk Biscuit Day With...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

The POPEYES® Chicken Sandwich Returns To Restaurants Nationwide This Sunday, November 3rd

News provided by

POPEYES

Oct 28, 2019, 07:30 ET