THE PORT AUTHORITY AND JFK MILLENNIUM PARTNERS, DEVELOPER OF NEW TERMINAL 6 AT JFK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, ANNOUNCE INAUGURAL 'QUEENS IN FLIGHT' ARTISTS TO BE FEATURED IN THE NEW TERMINAL

'Queens in Flight' Artists Will Have Artwork Displayed in Gate Areas Throughout the Terminal's Main Concourse on a Rotating Basis Beginning in 2026 with the Opening of the First Phase of New Terminal 6

Local Artwork Will Complement Permanent Installations from 19 World-Renowned Artists

Queens-Based Retailers Aigner Chocolates & Beautiful Amore to Open Shops in T6 Shopping & Dining Concourse, Adding to the Terminal's Unique New York Sense of Place

QUEENS, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company that is currently building and will also operate the new Terminal 6 (T6) at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), today announced the first three Queens-based artists who have been selected to be part of the terminal's inaugural "Queens in Flight" rotating community art program, which will debut when the new terminal opens its first gates in 2026. Local artists Kim Okoli, Llannski, and Garfield Harry will have their artwork prominently displayed in gate areas throughout the Terminal 6 Departures Concourse, joining permanent art installations from 19 world-renowned artists previously announced. The Queens in Flight artists' artwork will also be available for travelers to purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis via QR codes located on their display case.

(From left to right) Local Queens artists Llannski, Kim Okoli, and Garfield Harry will have their artwork prominently displayed in gate areas throughout the JFK Terminal 6 Departures Concourse as part of the terminal's inaugural Queens in Flight rotating community art program. Queens artists and entrepreneurs with representatives from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners at the Oct. 28th JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council meeting.

"Throughout the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport, we have worked with our private partners to design and build world-class terminals that will create a sense of place that is unique to New York and the borough of Queens," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. "Artworks by Queens-based artists and new concessions featuring products from Queens will enliven the new terminal and enrich the unique passenger experience at Terminal 6."

"As the front doors to our region, the Port Authority's new airport terminals use magnificent works of art and locally inspired concessions to create an inspiring and unique passenger experience only found in our region," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole. "At Newark Liberty's new Terminal A, at LaGuardia Airport and now at JFK, we are building new passenger facilities unlike any others."

"T6 is more than just a new airport terminal—it's a gateway to the world, and we're proud to have Queens' own artists and entrepreneurs at the heart of it," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. "Their work reflects the spirit of our city and the stories that make Queens one of the most dynamic communities in the world."

JMP partnered with the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning to develop the program. A selection committee comprised of local arts representatives, JMP and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey selected the artwork and will ensure the program reflects the borough's creative spirit.

Kim Okoli, who emigrated to the U.S. by way of Queens and is known for her vibrant mixed-media installations, shared:

"Queens has always been a borough close to both my heart and to my personal art journey. The communities in Far Rockaway and Flushing formed my early ideas of what the world looked like: teeming with life and laughter, and so much bigger than I could imagine. My piece that will appear in the new JFK Terminal 6 is my love letter to Queens, with a focus on the shared legacy of the different cultures that made a home for themselves here."

Llannski, whose work explores identity and heritage through textile and sculpture, added:

"Art is how I challenge and show up for myself and for others. Sharing connection, resilience, and a reminder that none of us is alone. My hope is that when someone sees my work, it will give them a moment of recognition and comfort, but also inspiration. Or a proof that we're moving through reality similarly."

Garfield M. Harry, a photographer whose work captures the emotional depth of urban life, reflected:

"The creative journey I have embarked on is an immigrant story that started in 1977 when I peered out the window of a Pan American 747 jet and saw the island of Manhattan illuminated at sunset. In that moment, I fell in love with New York as a child and it has created a lasting impact which has informed my photography. This project feels close to me for many reasons, stirring up memories of why I love my town, fond memories of working at JFK, and the celebration of diversity in Queens. I hope to share some of that with visitors from around the world."

Joining the three Queens-based artists are two beloved Queens-based retailers, including a graduate of the Port Authority's Institute of Concessions. Chosen through a competitive process after robust outreach, businesses from the terminal's home borough will contribute to a passenger experience that is uniquely New York and best in class.

Beautiful Amore , a skincare and wellness brand rooted in holistic self-care and cultural pride. Founded in Queens, the company blends natural ingredients with affirming messages, creating products that celebrate beauty, empowerment, and identity.





, a skincare and wellness brand rooted in holistic self-care and cultural pride. Founded in Queens, the company blends natural ingredients with affirming messages, creating products that celebrate beauty, empowerment, and identity. Aigner Chocolates, a historic Forest Hills chocolate shop founded in 1930, known for its handcrafted confections and commitment to community. Their presence at T6 will offer travelers a taste of tradition and artisanal excellence from the heart and soul of Queens.

"T6 is designed to be a reflection of New York's vibrant spirit, and that starts with people and businesses who make this city extraordinary," said Karen Ali, Chief Operating Officer, JFK Millennium Partners. "We're thrilled to welcome Aigner Chocolates and Beautiful Amore—two exceptional Queens-based retailers—into our T6 concessions program. Their presence brings a true sense of local pride and authenticity to the terminal, offering travelers a meaningful connection to the borough as well as unique, hand-made products they can take with them on their journey."

Amerrah Danielson, CEO & Founder, Beautiful Amore Skincare, a Queens resident and graduate of the Port Authority's Institute of Concessions, said:

"To go from selling from the trunk of my car 22 years ago to now opening inside the brand-new Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport is beyond a dream come true. I'm thrilled to offer travelers first-class self-care products they can use from takeoff to touchdown. I'm also incredibly grateful for the Institute of Concessions program, which opened doors in the airport world that might have otherwise remained closed. It gave me the knowledge, confidence, and tools to grow from a small local brand into one that now welcomes travelers from around the globe."

Rachel Kellner, Co-Owner, Aigner Chocolates, based in Queens, said:

"We're incredibly honored to bring Aigner Chocolates to Terminal 6 and share a taste of Queens with travelers from around the world. For nearly 100 years, our family business has been rooted in this community — handcrafting chocolates that celebrate connection, tradition, and joy. This opportunity allows us to showcase the spirit of Queens on a global stage, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome travelers with something sweet from home."

About the JFK T6 Art Program

The JFK T6 art program, of which the Queens in Flight program is just one component, ranges from sculptural installations to immersive visual art, as well as bespoke installations from New York City's four art and cultural institutions: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lincoln Center, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Museum of Natural History. The terminal's dedicated art collection aims to capture the diversity, energy, and identity of New York City while creating moments of connection and inspiration for travelers. The effort is led by architect Stanis Smith in collaboration with JMP and will also include 20 major site-specific permanent installations curated by Public Art Fund. The Queens in Flight rotating artworks are curated by Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning. A total of six rotating art displays will be part of the final Queens in Flight program when phase two of Terminal 6 construction is complete in 2028.

About the new JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction, JFK T6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Over a dozen domestic and international airlines will operate from the new terminal, including ANA, Avianca, Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, Lufthansa and SWISS.

JFK Terminal 6's mix of local and diverse businesses embody the spirit of New York—bold, innovative, and resilient. More than a dozen culinary options will be available, with many of the brands originating from New York City's five boroughs, among them: Alidoro (Manhattan); BKLYN Blend (Brooklyn); Di Fara Pizza (Brooklyn); For Five Coffee Roasters (Queens); Fuku (Manhattan); Hanoi House (Manhattan); and PJ Clarke's (Manhattan).T6 will also feature nearly 38,000 square feet of duty-free and retail space. Guests will find a curated selection of travel essentials, local products, and unique mementos within concept shops such as Chelsea Outpost, City Square Supply, Skyline Central, and Astor & Lenox. The retail experience will also feature a mix of global luxury brands and local New York favorites including: The Green Market showcasing NYC's finest artisanal goods; Theater of Dreams, a fragrance haven inspired by Union Square's Daryl Roth Theatre; and The Liquor Libraries offering premium spirits and a Prohibition-era speakeasy. Hudson and Dufry, subsidiaries of JMP partner Avolta, will manage the T6 retail program.

The new terminal will also include:

10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft





State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies





One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones





Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge





A new ground transportation center





Sustainably sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal





Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES currently underway

Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway

In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to transform JFK into the world-class airport that New Yorkers deserve. The vision plan provides a strategic framework for the Port Authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. The $9.5 billion new Terminal One broke ground in September 2022. A new $4.2 billion Terminal 6, which will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on the airport's north side, broke ground in February 2023. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), is substantially complete. Additionally, the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, was completed in November 2022.

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners — a consortium that is led by Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/jmp-terminal6/

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a bi-state agency that builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the country. For over a century , the agency's network of major airports; critical bridges, tunnels and bus terminals; a commuter rail line; and the busiest seaport on the East Coast has been among the most vital in the country – transporting hundreds of millions of people and moving essential goods into and out of the region. The Port Authority also owns and manages the 16-acre World Trade Center campus, which today welcomes tens of thousands of office workers and millions of annual visitors. The agency's historic $37 billion 10-year capital plan includes unprecedented transformation of the region's three major airports – LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and JFK – as well as an array of other new and upgraded assets, including the $2 billion renovation of the 93-year-old George Washington Bridge. The Port Authority's annual budget of $9.4 billion includes no tax revenue from either the states of New York or New Jersey or from the city of New York. The agency raises the necessary funds for the improvement, construction or acquisition of its facilities primarily on its own credit. For more information, visit www.panynj.gov or check out the Now Arriving blog.

SOURCE JFK Millennium Partners