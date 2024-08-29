The Portable Battery Pack Market is projected to expand by USD 12.24 billion from 2024-2028, with declining lithium-ion battery prices driving growth, Report highlights AI's role in market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global portable battery pack market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.24 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.85% during the forecast period. Declining li-ion battery prices is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing use of sustainable and eco-friendly batteries. However, growing environmental concerns poses a challenge. Key market players include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Anker Technology UK Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AUKEY Online, Belkin International Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., ChargeTech Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intex Technologies India Ltd., Jackery Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Bak Battery Co. Ltd., Simplo Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and ZAGG Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Type (Smart phones, Tablet, Laptop, Portable media device, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Anker Technology UK Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AUKEY Online, Belkin International Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., ChargeTech Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intex Technologies India Ltd., Jackery Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Bak Battery Co. Ltd., Simplo Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and ZAGG Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Portable Battery Pack market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for mobile devices and electric vehicles. These battery packs provide a convenient solution for on-the-go charging, ensuring uninterrupted usage. Major players in this market include Anker, Belkin, and Samsung. They focus on offering high capacity, fast charging, and compact designs to cater to consumer needs. The market is expected to continue expanding, driven by advancements in technology and rising consumer awareness.

The Portable Battery Pack Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing usage of electronic devices and energy storage systems. The Lithium-ion Polymer segment dominates the market, with high demand from consumer electronics, telecommunication, power tools, and portable medical equipment. Renewable energy sources like solar and wind are driving the market, with regulatory guidelines ensuring safety measures against fire risk. Battery management software optimizes conversion efficiency, while chemical energy remains a key focus. Nickel-Cadmium and Lead Acid batteries face competition from Lithium-ion and Nickel Metal Hydride. The market is influenced by trends in the automotive sector, including electric vehicles, and is affected by piracy-related threats. FMI predicts continued growth, driven by consumer discretionary income and the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy resources. Wattage demand is high for smartphones, tablets, and portable medical devices. The market caters to various industries, including construction activities, infrastructure, and electrical battery-powered devices.

Market Challenges

The Portable Battery Pack market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for mobile devices and electric vehicles. These battery packs provide a convenient solution for charging on-the-go, offering flexibility and reliability. Major players in the industry focus on enhancing capacity, efficiency, and safety features to cater to diverse consumer needs. The market is expected to continue expanding, driven by technological advancements and rising consumer awareness.

The Portable Battery Pack Market faces several challenges in the era of increasing reliance on electronic devices and energy storage systems. Key challenges include ensuring compatibility with various portable electronic gadgets, managing battery performance with battery management software, addressing fire risk, and improving conversion efficiency. Renewable energy sources like solar and wind energy offer opportunities but bring regulatory guidelines and chemical energy storage concerns. Nickel-cadmium and lithium-ion batteries dominate the market, with lithium-ion polymer gaining popularity in consumer electronics, telecommunication, power tools, and medical devices. The Coronavirus pandemic and piracy-related threats pose risks, while the shift towards electric vehicles and renewable energy resources presents opportunities. FMI predicts market growth, but challenges persist in areas like wattage management, battery size, and cost. Market segments include smartphones, tablets, construction activities, infrastructure, automotive sector, and more. Discretionary income, warming temperatures, and technological advancements continue to influence market trends. Electrical battery types include lead-acid, nickel metal hydride, and lithium-ion polymer. Lithium-ion batteries power portable medical equipment, fitness bands, hearing aids, and mobile phones. Market players must navigate these challenges and opportunities to succeed.

Segment Overview

This portable battery pack market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Online

1.2 Offline Type 2.1 Smart phones

2.2 Tablet

2.3 Laptop

2.4 Portable media device

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Online- The portable battery pack market is experiencing notable growth due to increasing internet penetration and customer awareness of online commerce. Online distribution is a major segment driving this market's expansion. This channel offers a convenient shopping experience, allowing customers to purchase portable battery packs whenever they want. Major manufacturers, such as Amazon, Alibaba, and Flipkart, sell their products online through their websites and third-party retailers. Vendors list their offerings on these platforms to boost brand visibility and reach a wider audience. E-commerce sites provide detailed product descriptions and seller information, ensuring a better shopping experience. Attractive offers and discounted prices also lure customers. The popularity of omnichannel distribution, where customers can buy online and pick up in-store, is another growth factor. Vendors' emphasis on omnichannel sales and online commerce's increasing popularity are expected to fuel the growth of the online distribution segment and the global portable battery pack market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Portable Battery Pack Market encompasses a wide range of electrical batteries used to power various devices and applications. These batteries include Warming Batteries, Electrical Vehicle (EV) batteries, and batteries for Power Tools like cordless drills. Technologies such as Lead Acid, Nickel Metal Hydride, Nickel Cadmium, Lithium-ion Polymer, and others are used in these battery packs. The market caters to diverse sectors like the Automotive industry, Infrastructure, Construction activities, and the Electronic devices industry, including Smartphones and Tablets. The Coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the shift towards renewable energy resources, leading to an increased demand for portable battery packs in Solar Energy and Wind Energy systems. FMI predictions suggest that the market will continue to grow, driven by the rising demand for energy storage systems and the shift away from fossil fuels. Hearing aids are another application area for portable battery packs, offering users the convenience of long-lasting, rechargeable power sources.

Market Research Overview

The Portable Battery Pack Market encompasses a wide range of electrical batteries used to power various portable electronic devices, from smartphones and tablets to power tools and portable medical equipment. These batteries include Lead Acid, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium-ion Polymer, and Nickel Cadmium. The market is driven by the increasing demand for power on the go in various sectors such as Electric vehicles, Construction activities, Infrastructure, Automotive sector, and Telecommunication. The Lithium-ion Polymer segment is expected to dominate the market due to its high energy density, long cycle life, and low self-discharge rate. The market is also influenced by regulatory guidelines, chemical energy sources, and conversion efficiency. Fire risk and piracy-related threats are some challenges faced by the market. The market is also influenced by renewable energy sources like solar and wind energy, and FMI predictions indicate continued growth. The market caters to various industries including consumer electronics, energy storage systems, and portable electronic gadgets. The coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in the demand for portable power solutions for remote working and learning. The market is also influenced by factors like wattage, technological advancements, and discretionary income. Fossil fuels are being replaced by renewable energy resources, further driving the market growth.

SOURCE Technavio