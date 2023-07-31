The Portable Power Tools Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2022 to 2027|Use of Li-ion batteries to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable power tools market is forecast to increase by USD 7,608.62 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.02%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Demand for DIY building products, Increasing demand for power tools, and the Use of Li-ion batteries. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Portable Power Tools Market – Vendor Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Power Tools Market

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, C. and E. Fein GmbH, Draper Tools Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Festool GmbH, Hilti AG, Husqvarna AB, Ingersoll Rand Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PATTA International Ltd. Taiwan, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and YAMABIKO CORP.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Portable Power Tools Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by product (cordless tools and corded tools), application (commercial and consumer), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The cordless tools segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Cordless portable power tools are preferred in situations where the mobility of power tools is important. They can handle various tasks like corded tools, such as drilling, grinding, polishing, sanding, and screw driving. Professionals like electricians, plumbers, auto mechanics, and service engineers are increasingly using cordless tools as they offer ease of use without relying on an electrical power source. This freedom of movement makes them highly advantageous in various applications. Thus, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Portable Power Tools Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The use of Li-ion batteries is the key factor driving the market growth. Portable power tools find applications for both personal and commercial purposes due to their lightweight nature, providing users with freedom of movement. Li-ion batteries have largely replaced Ni-MH or NiCd batteries in cordless power tools. This is because Li-ion batteries offer higher power density and can store more energy within a given size compared to NiCd batteries. Additionally, Li-ion batteries have the advantage of lower self-discharge rates and utilize fewer toxic materials. As a result, power tools powered by Li-ion batteries can accomplish more work on a single charge. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing use of brushless DC motors in portable power tools is a major trend in the market. The primary requirements for portable power tools are reliability, low maintenance, long life, and compactness. BLDC motors meet these requirements effectively due to their brushless design, eliminating wear and friction loss caused by brushes in conventional motors with mechanical commutation. Furthermore, the reduced friction and wear in BLDC motors result in minimal heat generation, making them more energy-efficient compared to brushed DC motors. This improved efficiency extends the lifespan of portable power tools and improves their performance on a single charge. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The limitation of performance is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Portable power tools offer numerous advantages, such as their lightweight, portability, and cordless operation in the case of cordless tools. However, their widespread adoption is hindered by their high cost, preventing them from fully replacing traditional power tools like stationary or handheld tools. In addition, battery limitations and the lack of high power are other factors influencing their usage. Unlike traditional power tools, portable power tools do not feature large or extremely powerful motors, as they strike a balance between power and size. Thus, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Portable Power Tools Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the portable power tools market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the portable power tools market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the portable power tools market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the portable power tools market vendors.

Related Reports

The metal machining market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.86% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17.17 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (automotive, construction, aerospace, and others), product (laser cutting machine, plasma cutting machine, flame cutting machine, and waterjet cutting machine), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America). The increased investment in infrastructure is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The robotic simulator market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.04% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,126.58 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (robotic production, robotic maintenance, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing need for robotic simulation is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Portable Power Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,608.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, C. and E. Fein GmbH, Draper Tools Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Festool GmbH, Hilti AG, Husqvarna AB, Ingersoll Rand Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PATTA International Ltd. Taiwan, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and YAMABIKO CORP. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

