The PortAventura Foundation and the Ricky Rubio Foundation sign an agreement at Dreams

The agreement seeks to promote a long-term social project to support families of child cancer patients in vulnerable situations. The family's stay at the PortAventura Dreams Village will be funded.

PortAventura Dreams is a project of the PortAventura Foundation, a channel for the group's social action and part of the company's overall Corporate Social Responsibility strategy.

Within the framework of the agreement, Ricky Rubio has visited the families staying at the Dreams Village, a playful space that aims to have a positive impact on patient recovery from a psychological and social point of view.