The Portland Clinic closing downtown surgery center

After 40 years, the region's first day surgery facility will permanently close on June 14.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective June 14, 2024, The Portland Clinic will officially close its downtown surgery center, which is located on the lower level of the clinic's Downtown branch at 800 SW 13th Avenue. All day surgeries now will be performed at the clinic's Alberty Surgical Center, located in Tigard at 9100 SW Oleson Road.

Opened in 1984, The Portland Clinic Downtown Surgery Center was the first day surgery facility in the region. The clinic's second day surgery center, named for surgeon Roger Alberty, M.D., opened in 2008. During the pandemic, all ambulatory surgery services were transitioned to the Alberty Surgical Center to better manage patient flow, social distancing and pre-testing. Surgeries have not been performed in the downtown location in more than three years.

"We have decided to make the closure of our downtown surgery center permanent to better utilize clinic space and optimize patient care," says Amy Mulcaster, D.O., chief executive officer of The Portland Clinic. "All of our surgeons and surgical teams will continue to operate solely out of our Alberty Surgical Center."

The Portland Clinic stores all medical records electronically in a data-secure environment. Patients can request their medical records by completing the Release of Information form (download form from the Resources page on The Portland Clinic website) and faxing it back to the Release of Information Department at 503-620-5348, or mailing it to The Portland Clinic-South, Attn: Records Release Department, 6640 SW Redwood Lane, Portland, OR 97224. Formal records requests also can be made at any of the clinic's six branch locations.

About The Portland Clinic

Established in 1921, The Portland Clinic is Oregon's oldest, private, multispecialty medical group. Today, with sophisticated medical technology, modern spacious facilities and dynamic medical specialists, the clinic maintains its personal approach to each patient's good health as its primary focus. With six locations across the greater Portland metropolitan area, The Portland Clinic cares for more than 90,000 patients each year. For more information, stay tuned to our website and follow us on Facebook (@ThePortlandClinic), Instagram (theportlandclinic) and LinkedIn (The Portland Clinic).

SOURCE The Portland Clinic