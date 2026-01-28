THE PORTLAND FIRE UNVEIL 2026 UNIFORMS AHEAD OF DEBUT SEASON

New Uniforms Mark the Franchise's New Chapter While Honoring Portland Roots; Fire Also Introduce New 'PDX' Logos

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Fire today unveiled its debut season uniforms, marking a defining milestone in the franchise's return to the WNBA. Throughout the season, the Fire will wear their WNBA Nike Heroine Edition, a white base uniform with "Fire" on the jersey, signifying the city's passion for the team, and the WNBA Nike Explorer Edition, a bold, red base jersey, celebrating the Fire's legacy in Portland.

Images of the 2026 Portland Fire Heroine and Explorer Edition jerseys can be found HERE.

Portland Fire Nike Heroine Edition Jersey

Additionally, the Fire also unveiled new PDX secondary logos, celebrating the team's tenure and legacy in representing Portland. The PDX logos, which can be found HERE, carry forward the team's previously-announced stylized "P" logo, which nods to Mt. Hood, and Moda Center, the anchoring home court for the Fire. In the new "PDX" logo, the logo highlights include:

The body of the "P" and the "D" is inspired by the Willamette River that flows through the heart of the city, representing strength and connection.

At the bottom point of the "D", the team celebrates PDX as a well-known point of arrival, and the team's arrival to the market in 2026.

The "X" is intentionally designed to celebrate the conviction, pride and individual expression of Portland.

The team's 2026 WNBA Nike Heroine and Explorer editions pull inspiration from the new "PDX" logos, notably on the side tape of the uniform, mirroring the logo design as a nod to the Willamette River.

"Our 2026 jerseys are an embodiment this new era of the team: bold, innovative, and resilient," said Portland Fire Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Kimberly Veale. "Every element was shaped with Portland in mind, honoring our legacy, while capturing the spirit and energy of this incredible city we represent. As we prepare for our debut season in May, our athletes, and fans alike, will embody that ethos when wearing a Fire jersey."

Additionally, the team's previously-announced jersey patch partner, Chime, is featured on both jerseys in the upper left shoulder.

Fans are able to purchase custom Portland Fire Nike Explorer Edition jerseys now, by clicking HERE.

To celebrate the new marks, the Fire dropped a PDX retail capsule collection featuring a selection of Nike t-shirts, outerwear, polos and more. The collection is available now by clicking HERE.

About the Portland Fire

The Portland Fire is one of the Women's National Basketball Association's newest franchises, making its official on court debut in 2026. Owned by RAJ Sports – led by Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage – the team is more than a franchise; it's the revival of a movement, honoring the legacy of the original Portland Fire while blazing a bold new path forward. Based in Portland, Oregon, the global epicenter of women's sports, Portland Fire is rooted in the Rose City's enduring resilience, spirit, and passion for sport.

Looking ahead, RAJ Sports will open the world's first dual-sport women's performance center in 2026. The 100,000 square-foot performance center will house both the Fire and the NWSL's Portland Thorns, and will foster an environment that champions innovation, elevates athlete development, and enhances elite performance.

SOURCE Portland Fire