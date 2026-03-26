The Portofino Hotel & Marina Partners with Local Med Spa Beauty at the Bay to Offer Guests Exclusive Spa Experiences and Savings

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REDONDO BEACH, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portofino Hotel & Marina—the boutique, award-winning oceanfront destination in Southern California's South Bay—has partnered with the local medical spa Beauty at the Bay to offer hotel guests exclusive beauty and wellness perks, including 10% off most services. Both overnight and dining guests are eligible.

Aerial Image of The Portofino Bridal Event at Beauty at the Bay

Located just minutes from the hotel, Beauty at the Bay is known for its advanced medical-grade treatments and personalized approach to beauty and wellness—all offered in a relaxing coastal environment. In 2025, it was named Top Medical Spa in Easy Reader News' annual "Best of the Beach" awards.

Beauty at the Bay's comprehensive menu of services ranges from customized facials and skin rejuvenation treatments to IV hydration therapy, massage, and HOCATT—a treatment that combines infrared heat with complementary modalities like ozone therapy and carbonic acid steam in a warm and soothing sauna session. The spa also offers hair styling, professional makeup, and customized beauty treatments for brides, bridal parties, and wedding guests, making it an ideal destination for wedding day glam gatherings.

Through this partnership, Portofino guests can enjoy 10% off most services by using a promo code provided by the hotel (advance appointments are required to redeem the discount). First-time visitors may combine Beauty at the Bay's existing new-guest discount for a total of 15% off their service of choice.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to offering guests thoughtful, locally rooted experiences that enhance their stay," said The Portofino Hotel & Marina General Manager Drew Berry. "Guests can seamlessly pair coastal relaxation with high-touch wellness services, whether they're preparing for a wedding or simply taking time for self-care."

Guests can learn more at www.hotelportofino.com/redondo-beach-spa.

About The Portofino Hotel & Marina

Tucked away along King Harbor in Redondo Beach, Calif., the historic Portofino Hotel & Marina is a boutique coastal gem offering waterfront views, access to ocean and marina adventures through its Dockside Adventure Center, marine life sightings, and a laid-back beach-town charm. Its waterfront restaurant, BALEENkitchen, features recently updated interiors, marina views, an indoor fireplace and outdoor fire pits, and a rotating live music calendar. Opened in 1962 by pioneering racecar driver Mary Davis, the hotel is the final destination of the famed underground car race the Cannonball Run. Enthusiasts race from the Red Ball Garage in Manhattan to The Portofino—about 2,900 miles—to set new records every year. A running clock listing the most recent record sits at the hotel's entrance. The hotel is part of Noble House Hotels & Resorts, a curated collection of award-winning boutique hotels, luxury resorts, and unforgettable adventures designed to inspire exploration. The Portofino was recently rated the No. 1 hotel in Redondo Beach by TripAdvisor travelers. www.hotelportofino.com | instagram.com/portofinohotel

About Beauty at the Bay

Founded in the heart of Redondo Beach, Beauty at the Bay is a premier medical spa offering advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments in a refined, coastal setting. Led by a team of experienced medical and beauty professionals, the spa blends clinical expertise with a personalized, results-driven approach to help clients look refreshed, radiant, and naturally confident. Beauty at the Bay specializes in massage, customized facials, skin rejuvenation, injectables, laser, and medical-grade treatments, IV hydration therapy, and holistic wellness services including HOCATT. In addition to its clinical offerings, the spa provides professional hair styling and makeup services, making it a sought-after destination for brides, bridal parties, and special events throughout Southern California's South Bay. Voted Best Medical Spa five years running in Easy Reader News' annual "Best of the Beach" awards, Beauty at the Bay is widely recognized for delivering elevated care in a warm, welcoming environment just steps from the coast. The practice is committed to combining innovation, safety, and artistry to create transformative yet natural-looking results. For more information, visit www.beautyatthebay.com or follow along on Instagram @beautyatthebayrb.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

The Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio is a collection of 29 luxury and upscale hotels, resorts, and experiences across North America—all designed for discerning travelers seeking to escape the daily routine. Noble House can be trusted to unlock the most authentic experiences in the most compelling destinations. This promise is delivered through its carefully curated collection that pairs boutique local charm with consistent high service and comfort standards. All concepts within its collection offer immersive, active adventure experiences that bring out the best of their destinations. Headquartered in Seattle, their family-owned business philosophy creates value for each concept's community, environment, ownership, staff, and guests. The portfolio includes: over 75 restaurants, bars, and lounges; the Napa Valley Wine Train; a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Mexico; a range of beachfront resorts from California to Florida; luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, Wyo.; and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco. In 2024 and 2025, Noble House was named one of the top 25 hotel brands on T+L's annual World's Best list. For more information, visit www.noblehousehotels.com or call 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT DAYBREAK | KELSEY TAUBENFELD | [email protected] | 213.281.0878

SOURCE The Portofino Hotel & Marina