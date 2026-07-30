The Portuguese Cork Association Launches "Drink Responsibly. Choose a Bottle with a Natural Cork." Campaign

The Expansive Initiative Across the United States Promotes Mindful Consumption with Natural Cork

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR) is excited to announce the official launch of a U.S. campaign, "Drink Responsibly. Choose a Bottle with a Natural Cork." The campaign uses the familiar language of responsible drinking to strengthen the connection between natural cork, wine, spirits, and the choices that surround them. Responsibility is not only about moderation and mindful consumption; It is also about choosing products that support quality, sustainability, and the culture of drinking better.

Drink Responsibly. Choose a Bottle with a Natural Cork.

Redefining a phrase long associated with alcohol consumption, this campaign broadens the definition of responsibility to encompass quality, sustainability, and through thoughtful closure selection. Because natural cork is renewable, recyclable, and essential to a zero-waste approach, it represents a truly responsible packaging choice for producers, retailers, and consumers alike. The campaign will leverage this core message to engage both the trade and the public, championing natural cork as the hallmark of premium, sustainable packaging across targeted digital and out-of-home advertising, social media and strategic event partnerships across the U.S.

"For generations, cork has been the gold standard for quality and sustainability in wine and spirits," said Paulo Américo Oliveira, President of the Board of APCOR. "We are empowering consumers to see that true responsibility extends to the bottle itself, making natural cork part of the responsible drinking concept."

Natural cork is deeply connected to the ritual of opening a bottle. It is part of the sound, the gesture, the anticipation, and the shared moment. For wine and spirits, cork is more than a closure. It contributes to the perception of quality, helps protect the character of the product inside, and supports the sense of occasion that makes mindful drinking meaningful.

Natural cork remains a global model for environmental stewardship, offering a direct link between conscious packaging and ecosystem preservation. When choosing a bottle sealed with cork, consumers actively preserve the Montado — the cork oak forest — one of the planet's most important biodiversity hotspots. Harvested without harming or felling a single tree, cork oak forests sequester up to 14.7 tons of CO₂ per hectare annually. This thriving ecosystem supports over 350 plant and animal species, providing critical shelter for endangered wildlife and essential stopovers for millions of migratory birds.

The "Drink Responsibly. Choose a Bottle with a Natural Cork." campaign invites consumers to make mindful choices by identifying natural cork as an essential element of a premium wine and spirits experience. By emphasizing that natural cork is a renewable, sustainable, and recyclable closure, the initiative encourages a deeper appreciation for the role of packaging in both product quality and responsible consumption.

For more information about APCOR, visit the association's official website and explore the latest research, resources, and industry updates: https://apcor.pt/en/home

About APCOR

Associação Portuguesa da Cortiça (APCOR) exists to represent and promote the Portuguese cork industry and its products. APCOR is the employers' association of national scope, created in 1956 and is based in Santa Maria de Lamas, at the heart of the cork industry around 30 kilometers from Porto, Portugal's second-largest city. Membership of the association is open to all companies operating in the fields of production, marketing or export of cork products. The organization advocates on behalf of the Portuguese cork industry worldwide and is the driving force of an industry based on culture, innovation and sustainability.

Media Contact

Eliza Reilly

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR)