From Earth to space: Portuguese cork continues to protect NASA's Artemis missions

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After contributing to Artemis I, cork is once again part of NASA's mission Artemis II - integrated into the spacecraft's thermal protection system, where it acts as an insulation material shielding critical structures on various components from extreme temperatures during flight, and protecting spacecraft in some of the most extreme conditions ever encountered.

A natural material, engineered for performance

The Portuguese Cork Association

Far from its traditional applications, cork used in aerospace is transformed into a high-performance composite.

Developed to protect critical structures during launch and reentry, this material combines:

thermal insulation under extreme heat

energy absorption under mechanical stress

flexibility to adapt to complex geometries

compatibility with advanced composite systems

Innovation rooted in nature

Cork is a natural, renewable material harvested from cork oak forests - known as montado - a unique ecosystem in the Mediterranean basin where trees are carefully stripped of their bark without being harmed. This process, repeated over decades, results in a material that is both sustainable and remarkably versatile.

A material that goes beyond expectations

The integration of cork-based solutions in Artemis II, following its role in Artemis I, reflects continued confidence in its performance in mission-critical environments. In a sector where every material is rigorously tested and validated, continuity is a strong signal: performance has already been proven.

Engineering expertise behind the material

The performance of materials results from a highly specialised engineering process, supported by a skilled technical team and rigorous quality control systems. From raw material selection to final processing - including moulding, machining and finishing - every stage is measured, tested and validated against strict internal and industry standards.

For more information about APCOR, visit the association's official website and explore the latest research, resources, and industry updates: https://apcor.pt/en/home

About APCOR

Associação Portuguesa da Cortiça (APCOR) exists to represent and promote the Portuguese cork industry and its products. APCOR is the employers' association of national scope, created in 1956 and is based in Santa Maria de Lamas, at the heart of the cork industry around 10 miles south of Porto, Portugal's second largest city. The organization advocates on behalf of the Portuguese cork industry worldwide and is the driving force of an industry based on tradition, innovation and sustainability

SOURCE The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR)