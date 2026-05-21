Cork Harvest Season Begins Across Portugal, Marking the Return of One of Nature's Most Regenerative Traditions

The annual harvest highlights the craftsmanship, patience, and sustainability behind natural cork, one of the world's most renewable materials

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Each spring and summer, cork harvest season begins across Portugal, marking a highly anticipated moment that brings renewed attention to one of the world's most unique and sustainable natural materials. This moment also underscores the mission of 100% Cork, an educational campaign by The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR) dedicated to increasing awareness of the environmental and technical benefits of natural cork.

Cork harvesting is a precise and time-honored process in which the outer bark of the cork oak tree (Quercus suber) is carefully removed at the peak of its growth cycle. This short seasonal window ensures that the bark can be stripped cleanly without causing harm, allowing the tree to continue thriving for generations. Using a specialized axe, skilled harvesters make a series of carefully controlled vertical and horizontal cuts to separate and remove large cork planks by hand, a technique that requires deep expertise to avoid damaging the tree's inner layer. The outer bark itself regenerates over time, making cork one of the few raw materials in the world that is both renewable and naturally regenerative. In fact, regular harvesting has been shown to support the tree's overall health and vitality.

"Cork harvesting is a remarkable example of how tradition and sustainability can coexist," said Paulo Américo Oliveira, President of APCOR Board. "For centuries, this process has been carried out with deep respect for the tree and the surrounding ecosystem, ensuring that cork oak forests continue to flourish while supporting rural communities and global industries alike."

In Portugal, cork is deeply intertwined with the cultural and economic fabric of rural communities. The country produces approximately 50% of the world's cork, with more than 730,000 hectares of cork oak forests supporting over 8,000 direct jobs, alongside thousands more across tourism, gastronomy, and logistics. Documented as one of the highest-paid agricultural jobs in the world for good reason, cork harvesting has provided stable, skilled employment, sustaining local economies while preserving a way of life rooted in craftsmanship and environmental stewardship.

Executed by skilled harvesters using specialized tools, the harvesting process has also remained largely unchanged, relying on expertise passed down through generations. As there is no fully mechanized alternative that matches the precision required, cork harvesting stands as both an essential craft and a cultural tradition deeply rooted in Portugal's heritage.

The journey from tree to cork product is one defined by patience. Cork oak trees are not harvested until they reach approximately 25 years of age, and it can take more than 40 years before the material is suitable for high-quality natural cork stoppers.

From that point forward, a single tree can continue producing cork for over 150 years—regenerating to be harvested every 9 years—and reinforcing the long-term sustainability of the system.

While cork is most closely associated with wine, its versatility extends far beyond the bottle. Used across industries including construction, design, automotive, fashion, and even aerospace, cork's unique combination of durability, flexibility, and natural insulation has made it a material of choice for centuries. This wide-ranging utility begins in the forest.

Cork is intrinsically tied to one of the world's most important ecosystems. Cork oak forests, recognized among the planet's biodiversity hotspots, support hundreds of plant and animal species while playing a meaningful role in carbon sequestration. These landscapes not only contribute to climate resilience but also sustain rural economies and preserve cultural traditions across the Mediterranean region.

For more information about APCOR, visit the association's official website and explore the latest research, resources, and industry updates: https://apcor.pt. You can learn more about 100% Cork on Facebook, Instagram and find APCOR on Linkedin.

About 100% Cork

100% Cork is an educational communications campaign about wine cork stoppers. The mission of the campaign is to provide wine industry professionals and consumers with the latest information and research on the benefits of natural cork. The campaign was established by the Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR), with the support of the Natural Cork Council, to increase awareness of the unique qualities and sustainability of natural cork.

About APCOR

Associação Portuguesa da Cortiça (APCOR) exists to represent and promote the Portuguese cork industry and its products. APCOR is the employers' association of national scope, created in 1956 and is based in Santa Maria de Lamas, at the heart of the cork industry around 30 kilometers from Porto, Portugal's second largest city. Membership of the association is open to all companies operating in the fields of production, marketing or export of cork products. The organization advocates on behalf of the Portuguese cork industry worldwide and is the driving force of an industry based on tradition, innovation and sustainability.

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SOURCE The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR)