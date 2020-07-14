The Positive Patriot: Robert Dempster Joins The Radio Team at WDTK - The Patriot

DETROIT, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life-long Detroiter, artist, musician, businessman and popular podcast host Robert Dempster joins the Salem Media family with his Positive Patriot talk show that will air at noon every Saturday on WDTK – 101.5 FM and 1400 AM in Southeastern Michigan beginning July 18, 2020. The program can also be streamed live at www.thepositivepatriot.com or on demand at www.detroittalkradio.com.

Dempster grew up the oldest of 9 kids in the Old Redford district of Detroit where he attended Detroit Public Schools. He would go on to become a successful businessman in the area and his design company has worked with the some of the most noted businesses in Detroit and throughout America. You may already own one of his t-shirt designs or have seen one of his award-winning paintings, signs or branding logos prominently displayed throughout the Metro-Detroit area.

In recent years, he has hosted a very successful podcast called "The Positive Patriot" www.thepositivepatriot.com and he is now taking this positive show to the airwaves at WDTK.

The Positive Patriot will feature interviews with well-known community leaders, businesspeople, charities, artists and celebrities and discuss what's happening in our town and around the world today – all in a very unique and positive manner. Listeners will be encouraged to call in to share their positive take on the topics of the day.

The Patriot WDTK bills itself as a radio station serving the Detroit-area market with "Intelligent Talk" that is making a difference. Robert Dempster joins personalities Sean Hannity, Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, Larry Elder and fellow Detroiter, John McCulloch, to name but a few.

