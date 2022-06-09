THE POST, CO-FOUNDED BY CHRISTIAN PONDER AND JASON LAROSE, ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT PARTNERS IN FIRST BUSINESS COMMUNITY EXCLUSIVE TO ATHLETES

– Investment led by Will Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Maveron, Pareto Ventures, Max Ventures and FJ Labs –

– Private clubhouse to open in New York City in 2023 –



NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Post – the only business community exclusive to athletes – today announced venture capital investors who match the athlete mindset. Will Ventures led the initial funding with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Maveron, Pareto Ventures and FJ Labs. Max Ventures, led by Founding Partner Ryan Darnell, originally incubated the company. Led by Co-founder and CEO, investor and former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder, and Co-founder Jason LaRose, the former President of North America at Under Armour and CEO of Equinox Media, The Post is an exclusive membership platform designed to connect elite professionals (or "forever athletes" as The Post recognizes them) built by sport.

"One of the great things about being an athlete is the team surrounding you. Like our team at The Post, our partners are built by sport. They are our people. We are grateful to have the support of investors who have lived and believe in our mission and are eager to carry it forward," said Ponder. "The initial funding gives us the ability to further ramp up to deliver unmatched peer support and expert guidance to forever athletes who share the determination to succeed when the playing days are over."