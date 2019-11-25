NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing awareness regarding sustainable packaging solutions is leading to the rise in demand for recycled plastic products, leading to the overall growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market across the globe from 2019 to 2024.

The post-consumer recycled plastics market is projected to from USD 7.7 billion in 2019 to USD 10.2 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growing demand for post-consumer recycled plastics is attributed to the increase in awareness programs regarding sustainable packaging, stringent law enforcement by governments for the management of plastic waste to reduce waste accumulating in landfills, and growing urbanization. However, the high cost of using recycled plastics and difficulty in managing the supply chain is projected to pose challenges in the growth of the market.



In terms of volume, the PP segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The polypropylene (PP) segment in the post-consumer recycled plastics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume. Factors such as high stiffness, heat resistance, steam barrier properties (food protection), elasticity (film and fiber applications), enhanced transparency, strong impact, & rigidity balance in the products manufactured with PP, are expected to boost the growth of this segment in the coming years.



In terms of volume, the packaging segment is projected to be the most significant end-use application of the post-consumer recycled plastics, from 2019 to 2024.



The packaging segment is projected to be the largest & the fastest-growing end-use application in the post-consumer recycled plastics market from 2019 to 2024 in terms of both value and volume.Recycled plastic contents are widely used in packaging items such as containers, bottles, bags, films, and other protective packaging products.



Increasing demand for recycled plastics for packaging applications, further drive the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market.

Veolia Environnement (France), SUEZ (France), Waste Management, Inc. (US), Republic Services (US), Waste Connections Inc (Canada), Clean Harbors (US), Biffa (UK), DS Smith (UK), Stericycle (US), and Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany) are the key players operating in the post-consumer recycled plastics market.



