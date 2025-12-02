The Post-De Minimis Boom: US Warehouses Report Fastest Growth Rate Since COVID Peak

2025 has surpassed all volume and revenue benchmarks since 2022, marking a historic recovery for American domestic fulfillment. The surge follows the strategic elimination of the "de minimis" trade exemption, which has effectively redirected consumer demand from Asian drop-shippers and back to US-based fulfillment centers.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A convergence of trade policy shifts and economic factors has propelled the US logistics sector to its strongest performance in three years. New data released today by ShipHero, the leading Warehouse Management System (WMS) responsible for moving 1.3% of total US shipments, confirms the domestic fulfillment industry has achieved its highest growth rate since the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic era in 2022.

These findings validate a major shift in consumer behavior driven by the expiration of the "de minimis" exemption. This longtime trade rule previously allowed international shipments valued under $800 to enter the United States duty-free with expedited clearance. ShipHero Founder and CEO, Aaron Rubin, notes that the removal of this policy steered consumers back toward US brands, delivering both the busiest warehouses and the highest earnings the industry has seen in recent history.

"For years, US domestic brands fought an uphill battle against tax-advantaged foreign imports," said Rubin. "With the loophole closed, we are seeing those orders flow back into US warehouses. It is a massive achievement for the domestic supply chain, and we are proud that our infrastructure is playing a meaningful part in powering this transition."

By stripping out cross-border noise and focusing strictly on US-to-US shipments, the analysis reveals a clear picture of domestic resilience. The dataset explicitly tracks US warehouses that used ShipHero to pick, pack, and ship orders during both the 2024 and 2025 Black Friday/Cyber Monday (BFCM) periods. When comparing this identical customer base year-over-year, shipping volume jumped 15.8%, proof that shoppers didn't stop spending, but simply pivoted to domestic inventory. That volume spike, combined with inflationary pricing, drove Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) up 16.2%, marking a significant financial win for US facilities.

