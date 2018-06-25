The Post-Dispatch Names Premium Retail Services A Winner Of The Greater St. Louis Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "It's an achievement that organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

Research shows that organizations that earn this award are known to attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are more equipped to deliver profitable results.

Premium Owner and CEO, Brian Travers explains, "As Premium has continued to grow year over year, our Culture Team has been increasingly focused on maintaining an atmosphere for our employees that aligns with our core values – family, partnership, creativity, integrity and eclipsing expectations. We could not have accomplished this award without the dedication of our Premium family to emulate these values in everything we do, and we're so grateful to have such an incredible team to share this with."

About Premium

Premium has been pioneering bold retail strategies, tools and technologies since 1985 with a single goal: to help our partners advance their industries and the lives of their consumers.

Experts in strategy, merchandising, brand advocacy and support, Premium employs a tailored approach to answering each client's unique business needs. Together with our clients, we're inventing and leading a new era in retail, moving forward by moving beyond what's expected.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

