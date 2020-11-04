The Postoplan Platform Introduced Automatic Scheduling of WhatsApp Posts

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WhatsApp's post scheduling functionality is unique, and the social and messenger marketing platform Postoplan is the only online service in the world to do this. With the help of the new feature, it became possible to automatically publish content on WhatsApp groups, both through scheduling a publication and online—instant posting.

Now it is an indispensable tool for freelancers, marketing agencies, and small and medium business owners.

We are the first in the world to create an automated scheduling WhatsApp posting.

"The audience of one of the most popular instant messengers, WhatsApp, is over 1.5 billion users. We hope that this new feature will simplify the work of tens of thousands of professionals and make marketing on social networks and instant messengers even more effective. And the ability to schedule posts on WhatsApp and other messengers, as well as our other unique features, will allow Postoplan to grow ahead of other market players that provide scheduled posting services," the company commented.

About the company

Postoplan is an automated social media and messenger marketing platform with over 30,000 registered users in 140 countries. The service helps to manage accounts and schedule posting on social networks and instant messengers without limiting the number of accounts. The service is available in 10 languages and has a built-in social inbox. Basic functionality is available for free with no time limit.

Contacts

POSTOPLAN OÜ

Tallinn, Estonia

Phone: +372 618 8048

Email: [email protected]

Kate Sukhen

https://postoplan.app

SOURCE Postoplan