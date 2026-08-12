The Potter's House Is Redefining What a Community Owes Its Young People

The Dallas-based church to pay for future engineer's first semester, furnish dorm rooms for foster youth, and will partner on HBCU scholarships in a Back-to-School season placing Dallas at the forefront of America's higher education equity movement

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This back-to-school season, The Potter's House of Dallas, Inc. (TPH) is closing the gap between ambition and access for young people who have been left on the margins of America's higher education system and doing it in a way that no policy or government program has managed on its own. In a country where only 8% to 12% of foster youth earn a college degree and 87% of executives report critical workforce skill shortages, the cost of inaction falls hardest on the communities least equipped to absorb it.

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In the span of just a few weeks, The Potter's House's local philanthropic response ministry, TPH Outreach, has launched three distinct but deeply connected initiatives: transforming dorm rooms for foster youth entering college, surprising an incoming University of North Texas freshmen by paying this deserving student's first semester in full, and awarding college scholarships to high school seniors bound for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

This Sunday, August 9th, during the morning service at The Potter's House of Dallas, a young man will learn for the first time that his entire first semester of college has been paid in full by the church. The young student is a dedicated son and student, a soon-to-be mechanical engineering student, and a devoted member of the Firehouse — TPH's youth ministry — where younger children look up to him as a mentor and role model. He came to the church not with his hand out, but with a question: "how do I make this work without relying entirely on the government?" Cameras are invited to attend Sunday's service as the announcement is made live.

In the weeks ahead, TPH Outreach will also announce a scholarship initiative in partnership with The HBCU Project, awarding five Dallas-area high school seniors with college scholarships to support their enrollment at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The awards will be presented at the organization's annual College Fair at the AT&T Discovery District. Details on recipients and the full scope of the partnership will be announced in the coming weeks.

Recently on August 3rd, in partnership with Greater Than Expectations (GTE) and the UNT PUSH (Persevere UNTil Success Happens) program, The Potter's House co-presented the 4th Annual Freshman Fresh Move-In Day at the University of North Texas — welcoming 10 incoming students who have experienced foster care. Volunteers and professional interior designers transformed empty dorm rooms into fully furnished, personalized living spaces stocked with furniture, bedding, décor, hygiene essentials, school supplies, and food. The North Texas Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. joined as a co-presenting sponsor.

This year, The Potter's House of Dallas marks 30 years since its founding. Established in 1996 by Bishop T.D. Jakes, the church has grown into a 30,000-member, nondenominational, multicultural congregation and global humanitarian organization, widely regarded as one of the most significant large-model ministries in the United States. In 2025, Bishop Jakes announced the installation of Pastors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts as co-senior pastors, ushering in a new era of leadership. The transition reflects the church's commitment to evolving its ministry for the next generation without departing from its founding mission. What has always distinguished The Potter's House is not its scale alone, but its capacity to remain nimble enough to meet the immediate and specific needs of the communities it serves.

Potter's House also announced updated service times, effective this Sunday, August 9th, Sunday morning worship services will begin at 10 a.m. CT in person and online. Services can also be streamed live on The Potter's House official YouTube channel. The public and press are invited to attend Sunday's service, where the first-semester scholarship announcement will be made live on stage.

About The Potter's House

Founded in 1996 by Bishop T.D. Jakes, The Potter's House is a global humanitarian organization and 30,000-member church based in Dallas, Texas. Known for its dynamic worship, far-reaching media presence, and unwavering commitment to social uplift, it remains one of the most influential and innovative ministries in the world. In 2026, the church celebrated 30 years of ministry shortly after a historic leadership transition, with Pastors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts installed as co-senior pastors to carry its mission into the next generation. For more information about The Potter's House visit https://thepottershouse.org/

Contact:

Jordan A. Hora

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SOURCE The Potter's House