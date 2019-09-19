NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The rise in demand for packaged food and beverages is projected to drive the overall growth of the pouches market across the globe from 2019 to 2024.



The pouches market is projected to grow from USD 36.4 billion in 2019, to reach USD 46.1 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.8%. The rising demand for packaged food and the need for cost-effective packaging solutions is projected to drive the demand for pouches. However, recycling of multi-layer structure and the availability of substitutes are projected to inhibit the growth of the market.



In terms of value, the stand-up pouches segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The stand-up pouches segment in the pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.The growth of this segment is attributed to the high demand for stand-up pouches in the food & beverages industry, as they are durable and render high stability to the product.



Stand-up pouches are commonly used for food packaging products such as coffee, tea, sauces, and candies. They are considered an ideal packaging solution for products that weigh less than a pound.



In terms of value, the standard segment is projected to dominate the pouches market from 2019 to 2024.

The standard segment is projected to dominate the pouches market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value.The demand for longer shelf life, aesthetic appeal, and high seal integrity are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the standard segment.



In addition, this segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market due to its cost-effectiveness and aesthetic display in stores. However, the hot-filled segment is projected to witness significant growth due to high demand for products with longer shelf life and their usage in ready-to-drink beverages.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.The growth of the market in this region is attributed to the increase in disposable income of individuals, which has led to a rise in the demand for ready-to-eat products.



Furthermore, the easy availability of raw materials and the increasing demand for compact packaging solutions from densely populated countries such as India and China are projected to drive the demand for pouches.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the stand-up pouches market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 28%, Tier 2: 29%, and Tier 3: 43%

•?By Designation: M-level: 28%, D-level: 18%



Note: M: Level- Manager Level and D-Level- Director Level

•?By Region: North America: 15%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 45%, Middle East & Africa: 10%, and



South America: 5%

The pouches market comprises major manufacturers such as Amcor (Australia), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Mondi (Austria), Berry Global Inc. (US), Sonoco (US), Sealed Air (US), Huhtamaki (Finland), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Coveris (Austria), Clondalkin Group (Netherlands), Goglio SpA (Italy), KOROZO (Turkey), ProAmpac (US), Gualapack S.p.A. (Italy), DaklaPack (Netherlands), Wipf Holding AG (Switzerland), A. Hatzopoulos S.A. (Greece), and Formika (Poland).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the pouches market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on material, type, treatment type, application, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the pouches market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report offers insights to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers in the overall pouches market and its segments and subsegments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



