The Power House Restoration Project Showcases Six3Tile® Pro Kits

Completed in June 2023, The Power House stood dormant for decades before developers took on the task of renovating it. The old coal-fired power plant was transformed into a mixed-used building with luxury apartments, dining and entertainment.

The project was a challenge for the developers, contractors and architects. Construction had to stay within the façade and structure of the building, so the apartments were all different sizes and configurations. That made ordering and installing finish materials – especially tile – difficult.

One of the key ways the construction was accelerated was by using Six3Tile Pro Kits. A tile panel solution, the Pro Kits can be cut to fit onsite. They are also lightweight and easy to install.

"Installing ceramic tile has inherent complexities and requires a certain skill set," said Cal Trumbo, founder and CEO of Six3Tile. "Our product offers that same finished look of traditional tile in a large panel format, dramatically reducing the time it takes to install."

Six3Tile also provided custom tile designs for The Power House's food court and brewery, including inlaid logo designs. A process that would have taken weeks with ceramic tile was completed in just a few days.

"It's very simple," said Tom Stenzel, one of the developers on The Power House project. "It's easy to cut to fit whatever corners and angles you need, and it's lightweight and easy to work with, so we can install a lot of square footage in a short period of time."

And because the panels are so easy to install, they can eliminate cost-related design restrictions. "In a project like The Power House, which had so many challenges due to the nature of the building, budget constraints were a real concern," Trumbo continued. "Six3Tile gave the developers more design flexibility at no additional cost."

"Collaborating with the Six3Tile team, we could create unique designs, color-match the grout to

the walls, and create backsplashes and bathrooms that appeal to the residents' sense of style

and individuality," – Tara Sherbert, CEO, The Sherbert Group

To learn more about the Power House project, read the full case study. Six3Tile Pro Kits are available nationwide through their distribution partners Ferguson and Lowes Pro Supply. For more information about Six3Tile products, visit six3tile.com.

Company Information

Six3Tile manufactures Backsplash Pro Kits and Shower & Tub Surround Pro Kits for the multifamily rapid renovation market. Their signature Pro Kits consist of durable PVC panels that, upon installation, have the look and feel of traditional ceramic tile. These kits can be installed over any flat, clean surface - including existing ceramic tile. Six3Tile's product solutions are designed for fast, accurate and easy installations in today's labor market.

For further information, visit www.six3tile.com.

Six3 Tile®

An Aleris Company

119 Grace Avenue

Lancaster, SC 29720

All products are designed and manufactured in the United States.

Contact:

Tracy Collins

+1-843-410-9754

[email protected]

SOURCE Aleris, LLC

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.