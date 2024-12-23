THE POWER OF ALLO'S ALL-FIBER NETWORK COMING TO BOULDER, COLORADO

GREELEY, Colo., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLO Fiber is pleased to announce its fiber broadband network build of the City of Boulder, CO. ALLO anticipates construction to begin in the spring of 2025 in city rights-of-way and easements. This fiber connection will enable world-class internet, broadband, cybersecurity, managed services, telephone, and video services for residents and businesses.

City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said, "We are thrilled to work with ALLO to bring affordable and reliable high-speed internet to every corner of Boulder. This partnership will provide significant benefits to our community. From empowering students and small businesses, to supporting remote work and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age."

ALLO was founded in 2003, and over the last 21 years has expanded its fiber footprint to reach over one million in population, with a goal to end the digital divide. ALLO maintains a commitment to offering local, hassle-free products and services to the 48 communities it serves.

ALLO Colorado General Manager Bob Beiersdorf stated, "We are extremely pleased to be building a world-class fiber to the premises (FTTP) network in Boulder. The opportunity to offer multi-gig, symmetrical speeds to residents, businesses, government, and the education community with consistent network reliability opens the door to immense possibilities for the city. Partnering with the City of Boulder is paramount in providing equitable services to its residents and that spirit of partnership has been exceptional to date."

The fiber network will feature up to 10 Gigabit speeds for residents and up to 100 Gigabit speeds for businesses, providing equal upload and download speeds optimized by ALLO's world-class Wi-Fi 7 routers. Boulder residents, businesses of all sizes, and governmental entities will be supported by ALLO's fiber-rich network, which delivers active and passive solutions without installation fees or restrictive contracts. Internet, data transport, cloud connectivity, video, voice, next-generation firewalls, cybersecurity, and phone systems are included in ALLO's comprehensive communications, entertainment, and business products and services.

Boulder is ALLO's eleventh market in Colorado. ALLO currently has customers in Breckenridge, Brighton, Brush, Eaton, Erie, Evans, Fort Morgan, Greeley, Hudson, and Kersey. Visit AlloFiber.com/Boulder and AlloFiber.com/careers for more information.

About ALLO Communications

ALLO Communications, a leader in providing fiber-optic services, has been dedicated to delivering world-class communications and entertainment services since 2003. With a commitment to building Gigabit communities, ALLO serves over 50 communities across Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, Missouri, Iowa, and Kansas. ALLO is known for reliable fiber networks and customized technology solutions that support businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit AlloFiber.com.

