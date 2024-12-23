THE POWER OF ALLO'S ALL-FIBER NETWORK COMING TO FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLO Fiber today announced a fiber broadband project installing a 10 Gigabit network in Flagstaff, AZ. This fiber connection will enable world-class internet, broadband, cybersecurity, managed services, telephone, and video services for residents and businesses. Construction is scheduled to begin in March 2025. This $65 million project will employ 75 local professionals, with many more involved during the construction phase.

Flagstaff residents and businesses will soon be able to take advantage of award-winning customer service and internet speeds. Through this 100% fiber-optic network, students can improve how they learn, and employees can work efficiently from the office or home.

The fiber network will feature up to 10 Gigabit speeds for residents and up to 100 Gigabit speeds for businesses, providing equal upload and download speeds optimized by ALLO's world-class Wi-Fi 7 routers. Additionally, Flagstaff residents, businesses of all sizes, and governmental entities will be supported by ALLO's fiber-rich network, delivering active and passive solutions without installation fees or restrictive contracts.

Internet, data transport, cloud connectivity, video, and voice are included in ALLO's comprehensive communications, entertainment, and business products. Businesses can access ALLO's managed services, next-generation firewalls, phone systems, and cybersecurity offerings before the fiber network is built. The community will also have access to a community-wide network providing ultra-reliable and extensive internet bandwidth.

ALLO Arizona General Manager Mike Horton stated, "As we expand our coverage across Arizona, we are excited to begin construction in the City of Flagstaff. We understand that with continued growth in the region, the value of essential communications infrastructure and advanced technology is an important asset for the city and surrounding communities. We look forward to offering ALLO Fiber services to Flagstaff and continuing to create local jobs in the process."

Flagstaff is the seventh Arizona community that ALLO serves. ALLO began developing our first Arizona Gigabit community in Lake Havasu City in September of 2021, followed by the Kingman, Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, and Sierra Vista markets. ALLO is also operating Middle Mile projects in Yuma and Mohave Counties. For more information about ALLO in Flagstaff, please visit AlloFiber.com/Flagstaff and AlloFiber.com/careers.

About ALLO Communications

ALLO Communications, a leader in providing fiber-optic services, has been dedicated to delivering world-class communications and entertainment services since 2003. With a commitment to building Gigabit communities, ALLO serves over 50 communities across Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, Missouri, Iowa, and Kansas. ALLO is known for its reliable fiber networks and customized technology solutions that support businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit AlloFiber.com.

Contact:

Tanna Hanna

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

308-633-7815

SOURCE ALLO Communications