The Power of Collaboration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is difficult to gain any actionable insights from a 1,500-page monthly cost report. But 10 years ago, that's what a project manager on one of Kiewit's largest infrastructure projects in North America would've had to do. Today, InEight is helping to change the way Kiewit's capital projects are managed, mobilized and measured.

Although 10 years ago technology innovation in the construction industry was lagging, Kiewit recognized the opportunity and initiated a digital transformation to lay the foundation for increased business growth. Today, Kiewit uses InEight solutions to drive data-driven insights and collaboration that minimize risks, improve operational efficiency and deliver project certainty. InEight delivers a common suite of tools designed by real construction professionals and integrated into a system that supports the capital project business – from small jobs to large jobs, whether it is for building a road, bridge, power plant or an oil processing facility.

Built on Microsoft Azure's secure cloud environment, InEight's modular project management applications utilize a Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration and leverage Power BI for modern data visualization, analytics and reporting. This combination elegantly supports InEight's commitment to deliver to its customers a powerful, intuitive view of project and portfolio performance. Microsoft technology provides the right platform and expertise to support InEight's solutions technology and Kiewit's overall performance requirements.

"Delivering predictable outcomes is our obsession. When customers have actionable data earlier, it drives better decisions," said Tad Bungener, executive vice president, InEight. "The deeper you drive digitization throughout your projects, the more impactful and transformative the outcomes. With InEight, contractors and owners can realize far greater levels of project certainty, while embracing a collaborative approach."

InEight and Kiewit captured this collaborative effort in a video available on the Microsoft In Business blog.

About InEight

Built on a history of construction and engineering excellence, InEight helps companies visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all aspects of their projects. InEight combines technology with a unified vision, delivering actionable insights and proven project certainty to more than 300,000 users and 750 companies. With configurable, modular and field-tested solutions, we deliver the visibility and control required for on-budget and on-time project completion. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., InEight, an ISO 9001:2015- and ISO 27001-certified company, is a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation (Kiewit). Kiewit, through its subsidiaries, is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. For more information, please visit ineight.com.

