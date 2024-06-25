The Power of Differentiation Reveals Proven Strategies for Transforming Brands and Inspiring the People Behind Them

New Book Shares Real-World Case Studies for Discovering and Celebrating Brand Uniqueness

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LABOV Marketing, Communications, and Training announced its President and CEO Barry LaBov has released a new book, The Power of Differentiation, published by Indigo River Publishing and distributed by Simon & Schuster. Drawing on more than 40 years of working with executives at Harley-Davidson, Audi, Bombardier Recreational Products, The Macallan, and more, LaBov shares real-world experiences and actionable strategies for leaders seeking to differentiate their brands and products.

View the book trailer here. The Power of Differentiation is available on Amazon.

There are over 500,000 brands in existence today that compete for market share on a global scale. It's never been more challenging to stand out and create a brand that's unforgettable in the eyes of customers and employees. The Power of Differentiation offers success stories and practical step-by-step guidance for discovering and celebrating brand differentiation. This book is a must-read for business leaders seeking to transform their brands, separate their products from the competition, and inspire their employees, customers, and sales networks.

"The Power of Differentiation moves your brand from sitting in the middle of the pack to standing out in the crowd. Highlight your uniqueness! Stand up and be noticed!"

- Harvey Mackay, author of the New York Times #1 bestseller "Swim with the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive"

About Barry LaBov

Barry LaBov is a nationally recognized, respected author, speaker, brand strategist, and channel engagement specialist. He is also the President and CEO of LABOV Marketing, Communications, and Training. Barry is a two-time Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year recipient and an inductee into the Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Visit https://www.barrylabov.com/.

About LABOV

LABOV Marketing, Communications, and Training, founded in 1981, focuses on clients with dealer/distributor/rep networks and multiple locations. These clients come from a variety of industries, including automotive, recreational and emergency vehicles, trucking, motorcycles, and financial services. LABOV specializes in comprehensive creative development and production in a range of disciplines. In addition to its Fort Wayne, Indiana, headquarters, LABOV maintains offices in Indianapolis, Dallas, and Phoenix. Visit www.labov.com.

