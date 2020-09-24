The Power of Ideas and the people behind them: Fresenius Medical Care publishes 2020 Global Annual Medical Report

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for people with chronic kidney failure, today announced publication of its 2020 Global Annual Medical Report. Titled "The Power of Ideas: Ingenuity, Optimism, and the Future of Global Healthcare," it advances the worldwide conversation about the continuing evolution of healthcare and underlines the role Fresenius Medical Care can play in transforming care for chronically ill patients.

"This year's report focuses on the ideas, ingenuity, and optimism that are transforming healthcare," said Franklin W. Maddux, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care. "We look at ways to enhance patient choice, new frontiers in connected health, the promise of artificial intelligence, and other important topics including our global response to COVID-19. Our 2020 report also shows the remarkable diversity of people behind the ideas that are helping us evolve our healthcare systems to recognize the unique lifetime journey of each kidney disease patient."

The 2020 Global Annual Medical Report comprises 24 chapters by nearly 40 authors from across the company, representing some of Fresenius Medical Care's best thought leadership on a wide range of topics. These also include precision medicine and genomics, cardioprotective dialysis, value-based care, and transplantation.

Some of the key chapters include:

Building on Lessons Learned: Activating a Global Pandemic Master Plan

The Aspirational Role of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics

The Power of Precision: Genomics Medicine and Power of Personalization of Kidney Care

Cardioprotective Dialysis: Improving Cardiovascular Health Through More Personalized Treatment

Driving Sustainability and Creating Value for Patients in Global Healthcare

Increasing Access to Transplantation: Lessons from the United States

Clinical Performance Supports Organized Value-Based Care

Social Care and Medical Care Become Kidney Care

The 2020 Global Annual Medical Report is published by the Global Medical Office of Fresenius Medical Care. The full report is now available online at: fmcna.com/amr

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.5 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,036 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 347,683 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with the core business, the company focuses on expanding the range of related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

