The Power of Investing in the Sun

PHOENIX, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Solar & Roofing celebrates twenty years in business and a win for the entire solar industry. In 2009, Joy Seitz entered the company and in 2014 became the CEO. Seitz put on a cloak of self-described armor and went to battle for a better and more sustainable Arizona. On a freezing winter day this February, Seitz seems a little energized coming off a photo shoot in Cave Creek. She sat down to recount the journey she's taken and the passion she feels about the whole experience. "I know this photo is important, but it's not all about me. I just happen to be a fighter for what I believe in." That passion is also one of her most endearing qualities. Seitz will be forever thankful for the past, present and future employees that shaped her company. She believes the continued support of current and new customers have made them a 20-year overnight success.

Joy Seitz, CEO American Solar & Roofing

Twenty years in business may not seem like a big deal, but in an industry that's constantly under threat from outside interests it's not only big, it's border line heroic. While dark money flooded into Arizona in the early 2000s and utility companies led by dinosaurs tried to squash her, she persevered. And she innovated. American Solar & Roofing was the first licensed solar contractor in Arizona and likely the first with a mechanical engineer in the COO role. In 2008 they became the first solar company in Arizona to also be licensed, bonded and insured roofers. That matters for customers who want quality construction, not just a savings on their energy bill. By understanding that the best roofing practices and the highest quality, longest lasting solar systems go hand-in-hand, Seitz created a new standard for solar installation.

Coming from a family history of quality construction, Seitz is often copied but never duplicated. While other solar companies rely on robocalls, exaggerated claims and desperate offers to send customers on spending sprees in Las Vegas, Seitz has invested in her own education and in the people who work for her and slowly built something she's proud of. "I made a conscious effort to do what's right, no matter what." It seems that investment has paid off, not just for her, but for Arizona as well.

Media Contact:

Ashlee Singleton

480-695-2039

304613 @email4pr.com

SOURCE American Solar & Roofing