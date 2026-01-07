The Power of Less: Winning with Asset-Light Manufacturing, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how asset-light manufacturing accelerates market entry, increases flexibility and reduces risk through strategic CDMO partnerships. Attendees will gain insight into methods to redirect capital away from infrastructure and toward innovation, marketing and business expansion. The featured speaker will share real-world examples of scaling production, managing demand surges and strengthening supply reliability without heavy CapEx commitments. Attendees will learn how integrated scientific and engineering resources speed development, support compliance and maintain quality, without the need to build internal infrastructure.

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-moving and unpredictable market, companies face mounting pressure to produce efficiently while minimizing capital exposure. This webinar explores how asset-light manufacturing offers a practical path to increase flexibility, reduce infrastructure risk and accelerate market readiness. By partnering with a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), companies can achieve capital efficiency, faster market entry and reduced risk, without the burden of owning production infrastructure.

Attendees will learn what "asset-light" truly represents, not only as a cost-efficient model, but as a strategic mindset that lets organizations focus on their core strengths while relying on expert partners for execution. The featured speakers will unpack why this approach is gaining traction: reducing exposure to supply chain weakness, improving production agility and strengthening innovation models. Real-world examples will show how companies have avoided major CapEx pitfalls, expanded capacity on demand and launched new products with minimal investment.

Attendees will also see how asset-light frameworks deliver flexibility, operational focus and built-in scalability. The featured speakers will also explore how dual-site manufacturing protects supply, how redundant capacity prevents seasonal congestion and how localized production shortens the path to market, all while supporting quality and compliance. The session also highlights integrated scientific and engineering resources that help partners innovate without building internal infrastructure.

Register for this webinar to learn how asset-light manufacturing enables greater flexibility, capital efficiency and operational focus.

Join M. Scott Carpenter, Vice President, Marketing & Partner Innovation, Formulated Solutions, for the live webinar on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Power of Less: Winning with Asset-Light Manufacturing.

