The Power of Manuka Honey and How New Zealand Brand Jade Valley is Changing the Game

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand company Jade Valley has been producing and exporting their Manuka honey for more than twenty years, and now for the first time their Manuka range of health and wellbeing products will be available for purchase from retailers in the U.S.

Jade Valley takes pride in the exceptionally high standards to which their honey is sourced and crafted. Their business is 100% New Zealand owned and operated. New Zealand's ecology evolved in a unique remote and isolated environment.

New Zealand rose out of the sea, and much of the flora and fauna that developed there are found nowhere else on the planet. The Manuka plant is a unique and special bush from the region, known for its beautiful white blossom and its versatile use in traditional medicine, known for its healing properties. Manuka was discovered and utilized by the Maori (the indigenous) people of New Zealand.

The resulting honey from the pollen of the Manuka flower is a key component of Jade Valley's success. Manuka honey is often called the standard against which all other honey is compared, and is even judged based on a specific rating system designed to test the legitimacy of the honey. Jade Valley's Manuka honey is certified under the UMF™ standard. Ensuring the quality and traceability of their Manuka honey.

Jade Valley has begun its journey into the U.S. market just as the popularity of Manuka honey has begun to rise as more people learn about its medicinal health and wellbeing benefits. Manuka honey has been shown to have antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Many believe it to have powerful healing effects.

Jade Valley has been setting the standard for high-quality honey in New Zealand and abroad for as long as they've been in business, and now their wellness products will be available to the American market starting as early as 2020.

Other products within the Jade Valley range include; Jade Valley Manuka Lozenges and Jade Valley Manuka Oil.

