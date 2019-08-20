The power of personalization: TELUS International survey finds digital native Gen Zers lead demand for personalized customer experience

The survey, which was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of TELUS International among over 2,000 U.S. adults, found that personalization is a key driver of purchasing decisions and brand loyalty for the majority of Americans, with Generation Z (Gen Z) (age 18-21), attitudes and behaviors indicating an especially strong interest in more customized experiences.

In the U.S. alone today, there are 65 million Gen Zers, and the size of this cohort will eclipse that of Millennials' in the near future. With many now entering the workforce, it's estimated this generation will account for 40 percent of all consumers in the country by 2020.

"These digital natives, surrounded by technology and interactive devices since they were born, have distinct attitudes, values and lifestyles, and companies must build relationships with them today, recognizing that more so than any other generation, Gen Zers are feeling the pain of an empathy gap between the brands they frequent and the customer experiences they provide," said Jeffrey Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. "By providing personalized customer experiences supported by next-gen technologies, such as data analytics and machine learning, brands can deliver a high-tech, high-touch customer journey tailored to understanding and meeting their unique needs."

TELUS International survey findings show that when a brand provides personalized CX, consumers are more likely to:

Complete a purchase

More than three quarters of Americans (76%) are more likely to complete a purchase with a company/brand if that brand provides a personalized experience.

Nearly 3 in 10 Gen Z (28%) say they would be much more likely to complete a purchase with a company/brand if that brand provides a personalized experience, significantly more than Gen X (age 39-54) (19%) or Boomers (age 55-73) (14%).

Pay a little more for that brand's products/services

More than half of Americans (53%) say they are more likely to pay a little more for a company's/brand's products/services if that brand provides a personalized experience.

Gen Z, Millennials (age 22-38) and Gen X are more likely than Boomers to pay a little more for a company's/brand's products/services if that brand provides a personalized experience (62%, 61% and 54% vs. 45% respectively).

Choose that brand over others

More than two thirds of Americans (70%) say they are more likely to choose a company/brand over others if that brand provides a personalized experience.

Roughly 2 in 10 Gen Z (22%) and Millennials (19%) say they would be much more likely to choose a company/brand over others if that brand provides a personalized experience, compared to just 11% among Boomers.

Provide a recommendation (word-of-mouth, online review)

Seven in 10 Americans (70%) are more likely to recommend a company/brand that provides a personalized experience.

Nearly a third of Gen Z (32%) say they are much more likely to recommend a company/brand, compared to 21% of Millennials, 19% of Gen X and just 12% of Boomers.

"The good news is that brands relying on customer insights to deliver more personalized, seamless and anticipatory interactions will typically be in a position to connect with consumers, regardless of generation, to drive increased loyalty and sales," continues Puritt. "Looking ahead, however, Gen Z's willingness to proactively personalize their brand interactions, whether responding more frequently to online surveys, accepting cookies or engaging on social media, will continue to shift how companies approach their user experience and interface design in order to meet the next-level hyper-personalization demands of the future."

An infographic summarizing key findings from the TELUS International survey is available here.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of TELUS International between May 30th-June 3, 2019 among 2,010 adults ages 18+, among whom 133 are Gen Z (ages 18-21), 647 are Millennials (ages 22-38), 553 are Gen X (ages 39-54), and 602 are Baby Boomers (ages 55-73). This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Ali Wilson.

About TELUS International

TELUS International focuses on the value of human connection to design, build and deliver high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions. With almost 40,000 team members and delivery centers across North and Central America, Europe and Asia, TELUS International empowers customer experience innovation through digital enablement, spirited teamwork, agile thinking, and a caring culture that puts customers first. The company's solutions cover customer experience, digital transformation, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, risk management, and back-office support. Fueling any stage of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world's most disruptive brands from fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, games, travel and hospitality, and healthcare industries. The company serves clients in over 40 languages. TELUS holds a 65% interest in TELUS International with Baring Private Equity Asia holding the remaining 35%. Learn more at: telusinternational.com

SOURCE TELUS International

Related Links

https://www.telusinternational.com

