The Power of Routine: Fall is the new January when it comes to kickstarting healthy habits

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study has revealed parents across the US and Europe are embracing the power of healthy routines for their families this fall. A staggering 91% of people asked said they were planning on eating more healthily and being more active from September onwards and 3 out of 4 parents (77%) believe that routine is fundamental to this.

The online study, by leading health and wellness company Juice Plus+ was conducted among 8,013 parents or guardians of children aged under 18 living at home in the USA, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Poland.

Why Fall?

When questioned, the majority of parents (81%) said that the month that children start back at school, either physically or virtually, is the perfect time to get structured dietary and exercise routines in place to help their families live a healthier and more active life.

As summer is over, 39% of respondents mentioned that they want to concentrate on their goals for the rest of the year and are looking for healthy routines to help them achieve these. More than a third of people questioned (37%) are also making the consideration that winter is coming and that healthy routines will help benefit their mental health throughout the colder months.

While January is traditionally seen as the time of year to make resolutions, the study shows that 67% of respondents say that they are putting more emphasis on health and wellness this fall compared to the beginning of the year.

Kids Health

The focus on health and diet also comes through in school lunch box choices with 48% of parents saying they are including healthier options as well as more fruit and vegetables in their kids' lunches. 71% of parents were also looking forward to their kids being more active now they are back at school.

The Fruit and Veg Barometer

The study revealed the top fruit and veg across in family homes across all the countries:

Most Popular Fruit Most Popular Vegetable 1. Bananas 1. Carrot 2. Apples 2. Cucumber 3. Strawberries 3. Broccoli 4. Grapes 4. Peppers 5. Melon 5. Green Beans



Least Popular Fruit Least Popular Vegetable 1. Elderberry 1. Artichoke 2. Dates 2. Kale 3. Prune 3. Beetroot 4. Grapefruit 4. Celery 5. Cranberries 5. Aubergine

Juice Plus+ Health Expert and Pediatrician Dr. Valerie Miles, MD says: "The study results clearly indicate that families have been very motivated to take up new healthy habits this fall. I recommend following a nutritious diet, alongside regularly exercising, staying sufficiently hydrated and getting rest to live a healthy life. For example, given 61% of parents say they are planning on eating more healthily and 44% are looking to eat more home cooked meals, I would highly recommend they create a meal plan for the week to help them succeed. The key to success is to create routines that are doable and not too overwhelming."

They study also revealed the following resolutions:

More than half of people questioned (55%) aim to increase their water intake.

Exercise-wise, 4 out of 10 parents (43%) say they are keen to work out at home or in the gym while more than half (55%) are planning on taking up a new sport. The most popular sports parents want to try out are running (31%), swimming (28%) and yoga (21%).

Acknowledging the importance of sleep, 41% of those surveyed say they are keen to create a structured sleep routine for themselves.

When it comes to healthy routines for their families, 35% of parents mentioned they want to eat as a family more often and a similar amount (32%) want to have their mealtimes at a specific time.

Lockdown may have had an effect on family dynamics, with more than a third of people (35%) stating they want to spend more time together as a family and 33% looking to reduce the amount of time family members watch television.

Expert tips on creating healthy routines

Juice Plus+ Nutritionist and Health Expert, 4 top tips on how parents and families can succeed in making these resolutions into a reality:

Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water throughout the day can feel like a chore. However, it doesn't have to be just plain water. First thing in the morning, drink a glass of water with added lemon juice to hydrate the body. Throughout the day, opt for a selection of drinks, from herbal teas to vegetable juices; there are plenty of great options available. Sleep well: Creating a healthy sleep routine benefits your body and mind in a multitude of ways; sleep is incredibly important for the immune system. You can't force sleep, but you can create an environment to facilitate it. Start a pre-bedtime routine 60 to 90 min before you would normally go to bed and fill this time with relaxing activities that don't involve a screen, such as taking a bath or reading. Be consistent and your sleeping pattern will improve, leaving you more rested and energized. Be active: Our bodies are not made to sit down all day, but it can be hard to fit in a few workouts during the week. If you are starting out, the key is to do something that you can maintain and that doesn't put a strain on the rest of your day. So, for instance, why not go for a walk or run before the kids get up in the morning? Or roll out your yoga mat or hop on your bicycle after you switch off your laptop for the day? Finding the timeslot that works with your daily routine will make it easier to stay on track. Get good nutrition: It is always best to get your nutrients from a healthy balanced plant based diet of real, whole foods, and try to balance your caloric intake with your energy expenditure. Try out new recipes, cook with family and be curious with trying new fruits and vegetables. Eating well can be fun too! That being said, some of us may not get enough good nutrition in our diets and not enough fruits and vegetables. That's where food supplements can be very helpful to help bridge the gap between what you should eat and what you do eat.

Research Methodology

An online survey was conducted by Atomik Research among 8,013 parents/guardians of kids aged under 18 living at home in the UK, USA, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Poland. The research fieldwork took place on 9 – 13 September, 2020. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency that employs MRS-certified researchers and abides to MRS code.

