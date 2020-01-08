The Power of Small: AtomXS Shows CES the Charging Power of Mini

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fesco Group, a leading manufacturer of branded consumer technology solutions, is showcasing its recently launched AtomXS Emergency Charger at CES 2020. Designed for those on-the-go, AtomXS works as an emergency charger for those in need of a quick charge, all from the size of a device just larger than a coin.

AtomXS

"Born out of the frustration of running out of battery life when it's needed the most, Atom is a designed to be a natural extension of your phone," said Fesco Chief Operating Officer Raymond Levy. "This e-charger is designed to facilitate phone usability – whether you're on a run, rushing to a date or out with your friends. The e-charger is as mighty as it is small, delivering the power boost you need to keep your phone alive without the bulk of old school power banks."

Using a custom high-density cell, the charger packs the most amount of power in a small footprint. AtomXS also uses a retractable tip, allowing storage anywhere – including a pocket or keychain – without damaging the product.

AtomXS is now available in two versions – a 2- and 3-hour emergency charger – for multiple types of phones. Prices range from $30-40.

To learn more, visit www.atomxsmall.com.

The Fesco Group is a company that is determined to find consumer solutions with a number of products created under their umbrella – including well-known consumer brands such as Car & Driver, Chargeworx Mobile Accessories, Coby Audio, Eklectik Audio, Epilady, Go-Tough Mobile Accessories, Gourmia Kitchen Electrics, Jetson Electric Bike and Slide Smart Watches.

ABOUT THE FESCO GROUP

The Fesco Group is a market leading manufacturer of innovative audio, mobile accessories, small appliances, electric mobility and home technology solutions. Founded in 1962, the Brooklyn based Fesco has grown over the last six decades from a retail store to a distributor of branded electronics and now an innovative manufacturer. To learn more, visit www.thefescogroup.com.

