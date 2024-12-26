The Power of Tracking: New Preliminary Data Underscores How MyFitnessPal Supports Weight Management Goals

Research highlights how nutrition tracking drives success for weight loss and health goals

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal , the no. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, announced today new preliminary data that underscores the importance of food tracking in achieving weight loss outcomes.

The Science of Success

Preliminary analysis of MyFitnessPal data by Dr. Zhaoping Li, Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles revealed that close to 50% of subscribers who use the MyFitnessPal app daily achieved their goal of 5% weight loss within 4 months of beginning to use the app, with Premium users having a higher success rate (49.3%) than non-premium users (46.9%). The CDC states that a weight loss of 5% can lead to significant health improvements.

"Those who actively logged food in MyFitnessPal and engaged more frequently with the app were statistically more likely to reach their weight loss goal within 4 months," said Dr. Li. "This finding underscores the role of consistent food tracking as a cornerstone of progress towards weight loss goals."

The First Week Advantage

Early habits can set the stage for lasting success. According to MyFitnessPal's internal data, users who logged their food for at least four days within their first week were seven times more likely to make measurable progress toward their weight loss goals than those that did not. This simple, yet powerful habit of tracking encourages mindfulness, offering a clearer understanding of how daily choices align with health objectives.

MyFitnessPal in GLP-1 Supported Weight Loss Programs

The role of tracking goes beyond personal use, with innovative telehealth companies like Medmate in Australia integrating MyFitnessPal into their medical weight management programs. Their pilot program, combining GLP-1 medication with a MyFitnessPal Premium subscription, shows promising preliminary results:

Participants who track their meals with MyFitnessPal were 32% more likely to adhere to their GLP-1 treatment compared to those who were not tracking.

By week eight, 37% of participants who tracked their meals remained engaged in the program, compared to just 28% of non-trackers.

"These results underscore the importance of food tracking in enhancing adherence to complex medical treatments and fostering long-term behavior change," said Dr. Ganesh Naidoo, Medical Director and CEO of MedMate.

Why Tracking Matters

The initial evidence demonstrates that nutrition tracking can be a powerful tool for achieving and maintaining health goals. By creating awareness and fostering small, consistent changes, MyFitnessPal helps members build habits that can last a lifetime.

"Whether you're just starting out or navigating a medically-supported program, MyFitnessPal offers the tools and insights to support you every step of the way," says Mike Fisher, CEO of MyFitnessPal. "While weight loss can seem daunting, just logging one meal can be the start of success."

