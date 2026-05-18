The Power Table LIVE Sells Out 2026 Conference, Recognizes Inaugural Power Table 100 Award Winners

Held April 22–23, the two-day conference drew female founders, solopreneurs, and executives from across the United States for high-caliber programming in leadership, PR and media, visibility, AI strategy, and business growth, all anchored by a community-first ethos that has become the hallmark of The Power Table brand.

The sold-out event also made history as the stage for the inaugural presentation of The Power Table 100 Awards, recognizing women founders building businesses with measurable impact, credibility, and leadership across industries. Categories honored included Community Builder, Social Impact, Leadership, Operational Excellence, and Innovator, spotlighting women at every stage of business who are shaping the future of entrepreneurship.

In a highlight of the live awards ceremony, Ariel Mastbrook of Limitless Lioness Support was named the first-ever Power Table Woman of the Year, a distinction recognizing exceptional impact, service, and leadership within the entrepreneurial community.

"This year was proof of what's possible when you create intentional space for women who are serious about building," said Taylor Smith, founder of The Power Table and host of The Power Table podcast. "Selling out our flagship event, launching The Power Table 100 awards, and recognizing our first Woman of the Year is just the beginning."

The 2026 conference featured nationally recognized speakers, including Heather Blankenship, Kristina Bartold, Michelle Thames, Tracy Matthews, and Laressa Watlington, alongside corporate partners Adobe, Flodesk, and Dubsado.

Purchase tickets to The Power Table LIVE 2027 at thepowertable.co/conference.

The Power Table is a national leadership and business platform advancing women entrepreneurs and executives through strategic visibility, community, and executive development. Founded by Taylor Smith, the organization convenes women across industries through its annual conference and events, mastermind, The Power Table 100 Awards, and The Power Table podcast. Power Table LIVE 2027 will be hosted April 21-22. thepowertable.co/conference

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SOURCE The Power Table