The Powerful Pepper Company: A New Contender in the Spicy Food World

ATLANTA, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a new contender in the spicy food world. In recent months, The Powerful Pepper Company made its debut, brought its first product offerings to the greater Atlanta area and opened its online store to the public. It is a small business that is owned and operated in Atlanta, GA (USA).

The Powerful Pepper Co. is the brainchild of Jay Gleaton who has a background in food, music, and marketing. While he couldn't figure out how to marry all three, he's come close in his venture to bring delicious sauces and products to market that really bring the heat. His recipes were produced in his kitchen for years, until he realized that making hundreds of bottles of sauce and selling them to friends and hot sauce fans every weekend was getting too crazy. That's when he decided to go public.

The Smoked Mango Habanero sauce is a thick, sweet, spicy and smoky offering that adds a brilliant amount of heat to eggs, tacos, and can lift the ordinary to the extraordinary level. His other current offering, a Southern Spicy Pickled Okra, is crisp and spicy with pequin chili peppers, habanero and a lemon slice for some nice citrus notes. Upcoming products include a Serrano, Pineapple, and Plantain sauce as well as an Extra Spicy Jamaican Jerk seasoning made from premium spices and herbs.

Apparent in the custom artwork by local Atlanta artist, James Cory Webster, and polished marketing materials from the design team at Social Network MD, it's clear that there is a homegrown yet professional focus on all aspects of these new local offerings.

Powerful Pepper Co. can be found at festivals all over Georgia sharing recipes that have been developed and refined over the years. The company has an aggressive product development schedule with additional sauces and food products being perfected to launch in the market at any given time. The Powerful Pepper Company is currently in the process of bringing products to local food markets in the Atlanta including places like breweries and restaurants that are interested in partnering with the company to sell some delicious spicy foods to their customers.

To learn more, please visit www.powerfulpepper.co.

