The PowerReviews Open Network Expands to Accept Reviews From Yotpo Clients

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PowerReviews announced a syndication agreement with Yotpo, which will allow its brands to join the PowerReviews Open Network and expand Yotpo's brands to billions of shoppers currently within the network.

Over the last 12 months, PowerReviews has signed agreements with hundreds of new brands to participate in the PowerReviews Open Network, bringing the brand count to over 1,600. This growth, along with the added support of Yotpo brands joining the Open Network, demonstrates the industry's strong desire for a cross-platform open network for the syndication of customer reviews and other user-generated content between brands and their retail partners.

As previously announced, Target, Walmart and Zappos are among the 150 retailers accepting syndicated content from brands participating in the PowerReviews Open Network. These retailers represent more than $1 trillion in total sales and $70 billion in online sales. This agreement between PowerReviews and Yotpo provides retailers with more relevant content from emerging and leading brands, helping help consumers make more confident purchasing decisions.

PowerReviews is committed to ensuring consumers continue to have fair and equal access to content that helps them make more informed decisions when shopping online and in-store. A record-high 95% of consumers believe they would not shop online without first reading reviews, and 35% of in-store shoppers admit they research online purchases before making buying in-store.

"The syndication agreement with Yotpo demonstrates the power of an open network to the benefit of consumers, retailers, and brands," said Matt Moog, CEO of PowerReviews. "Providing Yotpo's brand clients with greater reach will benefit consumers, brands and retailers."

"This agreement with PowerReviews strengthens our ability to help brands give their consumers confidence in their buying decisions, no matter where they are," said Tomer Tagrin, CEO and Co-founder of Yotpo. "We believe in the value of authentic, consumer-generated content, and this partnership with PowerReviews amplifies our efforts to boost transparency and sales in the shopper journey through a trusted syndication network."

This agreement greatly expands on an Open Network that includes some of the most prestigious retailers such as Walmart/Jet.com, Target, Ulta, BJ's Wholesale Club, Dillard's, Dollar General, P.C. Richard, West Marine, Zappos, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Stage Stores, Shoe Carnival, Ace Hardware and 150 others. PowerReviews is excited to provide more brands access to this group of prominent retailers.

About PowerReviews

PowerReviews works with more than 1,500 global brands and retailers to collect and syndicate user-generated content and feedback such as reviews, Q&A, images, video and more. Content is syndicated across The PowerReviews Open Network reaching more than 1 billion in-market shoppers every month at the right time and place. User-generated content gives shoppers confidence to make purchases and delivers actionable insights to brands and retailers to drive more traffic, increase sales and improve products and services. To learn more, visit https://www.powerreviews.com .

About Yotpo

Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform with integrated solutions for reviews, visual UGC, loyalty programs, and referrals. Yotpo helps forward thinking brands like Away, THINX, and Steve Madden drive growth, from acquisition to retention, by creating consistent and captivating customer experiences. Integrated with Google, Instagram, and the leading eCommerce platforms, Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company that employs more than 375 people globally. Learn more at https://yotpo.com

