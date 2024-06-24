The PowerXL™ Brand Announces The PowerXL™ Luminex™ Light Fryer, An Air Fryer Featuring 360 Super Charged Hot Air & Direct Radiant Light To Lock In Juices, Speed Up Cooking Times, and Create A Hot, Crispy Finish

The Luminex™ Light Fryer works to combine powerful radiant light and 360° supercharged hot air circulation to lock in juices, speed up cooking times, and create a hot, crispy finish. With no preheat time required, the Luminex™ Light Fryer's radiant heat lamp heats to 400° in 2.4 seconds4 and features a Skylight View window that allows users to watch their food cook without losing heat.

"The PowerXL™ brand is always working to find solutions for everyone, making life in the kitchen easier for any home cook, which is why we are so excited for consumers to be able to get their hands on the Luminex™ Light Fryer," said Renee Seaman, Head of Marketing for North America at Spectrum Brands. "With summer activities and entertaining in full swing, this launch came at the perfect time for those looking to upgrade to a faster and more efficient option."

The Luminex™ Light Fryer is bringing the next generation of cooking right to consumers' kitchen counters as the first-ever PowerXL™ countertop appliance that cooks with the power of light and air. Equipped with a digital touchscreen, a 'shake' reminder to help ensure even cooking and all-over crisping, and 12 quick-touch presets including air fry, bake, roast, broil, grill, chicken, steak, vegetables, and more, the Luminex™ Light Fryer offers something for everyone. For convenience and added peace of mind, it's equipped with an auto shut-off feature, an easy-grip handle for comfortable, secure control, as well as dishwasher-safe parts that keep clean up a breeze.

"From simplifying meal prep and quick easy meals to savory sit-down family dinners, the PowerXL™ Luminex™ Light Fryer can do it all, which is showcased in the recipes that we created for this particular appliance," says PowerXL™ Executive Chef Claire Winslow. "With recipes ranging from a Roast Chicken and Mac & Cheese to Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon and Cherry Cheesecake, the range of delicious options offer a huge time saver for time-starved home chefs."

With all PowerXL™ appliances, you have the power to create what you crave because the appliances are powered by pioneering innovation that makes cooking quicker, faster, and better! Purchase the PowerXL™ Luminex™ Light Fryer in-store and online at Target. Learn more about PowerXL™, the PowerXL™ Luminex™ Light Fryer, as well as the brand's other products by visiting http://powerxlproducts.com/.

About PowerXL™

PowerXL™ is out to change the way we think about our kitchen time and home tasks. We power people to feel awesome doing the daunting-every day, all day long. We're on a mission to make it foolproof. So you can feel confident that whatever you make will be super tasty every time. For more information about PowerXL™, visit https://powerxlproducts.com/ or follow @officialpowerxl on social media.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, BLACK + DECKER®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™.

[1] vs. cooking in a standard microwave oven

[2] air frying vs. deep fat frying French fries

[3] air frying vs. cooking frozen fries in a conventional electric convection oven

[4] at radiant heat lamp

SOURCE Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.