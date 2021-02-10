"The PR Loop" Sees Ongoing Growth Since Launch as the Media Industry Responds Positively to the New Communication Platform

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PR Loop™ (www.theprloop.com), a subscription-based communication platform designed to connect public relations professionals and vetted journalists launched and the founders are pleased with growth, adding at least one new member every day.

Perfectly suited for agency decision makers, managers, media members and influencers, The PR Loop™ members have come from all over the country including California, Colorado, Georgia, New York, Michigan, and Boston.

Diane Eichler: Co-founder - The PR Loop

The PR Loop™ was created with the mission of providing a better way for PR and marketing professionals to interact and share resources, as well as communicate directly with vetted journalists seeking subject matter experts and new story ideas.

The PR Loop™ save time and money for members by streamlining workflow, expanding research capabilities and providing the ability to tap into experienced individuals from US cities who are experts in a wide variety of industry verticals.

Key features The PR Loop™ include:

Geographical Loops – Designed to connect members to other site members (or "Loopers") where they can collaborate, share news, ask questions and keep up-to-date with the media landscape in a given area.

Industry Loops – Spans a wide variety of industry sectors from Healthcare, Education, and Beauty & Wellness. There are 25 to choose from. Here members connect with like-minded Loopers who operate in the same or similar industry sector to their clients or their beat.

Daily Loop Newsletter - Summarizes information specific to the Geographical and Industry Loops customized to member's preferences.

The Event Calendar – Events are getting back on the agenda (virtual and face-to-face). The events page allows members to book and view events happening throughout the USA , to ensure that there's no conflicting events.

Membership to The PR Loop™ also unlocks free membership to Story Match™. The app and desktop platform gives media members the power to choose which pitches they receive based on their personal preferences. No more press releases, no more emails. Just the pitch. Story Match improves efficiencies between PR pros, brands and members of the media.

Membership to The PR Loop is free for all properly vetted journalists. A monthly subscription of $49.99 is required for PR and marketing professionals. To sign up for a free 14-day trial, visit www.theprloop.com and follow the application process to kickstart your subscription.

About The PR Loop

The PR Loop is an online membership community for in-house and agency PR professionals as well as journalists to save time and deliver greater value by connecting efficiently with colleagues around the country, exchanging knowledge and locating resources. Co-founded by Decibel Blue owner Diane Eichler (Denver, Colorado) and Polkadot Communications owner Dionne Taylor (Sydney, Australia), the pair's mission is to improve productivity and efficiency for all PR, marketing and journalist professionals.

