The Practical Contrarian Launches New Financial Consulting Solutions, Analytical Approaches

News provided by

The Practical Contrarian, LLC

21 Feb, 2024, 06:13 ET

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Practical Contrarian is a boutique financial consulting firm that guides businesses around the world and the company launched new data-infused consulting services that are changing the game.

Businesses across a wide variety of industries come to The Practical Contrarian for consulting ranging from hedge funds to family offices, and the company is excited to announce additional solutions that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The solutions are aimed at taking a data-driven approach to not only analyzing the numbers themselves but also the behaviors behind why things happen in the world today – particularly in the financial space – to identify patterns that help educate/inform The Practical Contrarian's clients.

"Aside from being an Optometrist and other things I've done in my life before diving into the finance world, I'm most importantly an investor and also a philanthropist that wants to make a difference," stated Puneet Rastogi, Founder of The Practical Contrarian.

The company will be sharing more insights soon as various client and research projects roll out.

And if you have any questions and want to connect with The Practical Contrarian's team they're here to help: https://www.practicalcontrarian.com/contact-us/

About The Practical Contrarian:
The Practical Contrarian is reimagining the ways hedge funds, family offices and other financial institutions make critical decisions using a blend of proprietary analysis, data and methodologies.

Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE The Practical Contrarian, LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.