The Practical Contrarian Launches New Financial Consulting Solutions, Analytical Approaches

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Practical Contrarian is a boutique financial consulting firm that guides businesses around the world and the company launched new data-infused consulting services that are changing the game.

Businesses across a wide variety of industries come to The Practical Contrarian for consulting ranging from hedge funds to family offices, and the company is excited to announce additional solutions that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The solutions are aimed at taking a data-driven approach to not only analyzing the numbers themselves but also the behaviors behind why things happen in the world today – particularly in the financial space – to identify patterns that help educate/inform The Practical Contrarian's clients.

"Aside from being an Optometrist and other things I've done in my life before diving into the finance world, I'm most importantly an investor and also a philanthropist that wants to make a difference," stated Puneet Rastogi, Founder of The Practical Contrarian.

The company will be sharing more insights soon as various client and research projects roll out.

And if you have any questions and want to connect with The Practical Contrarian's team they're here to help: https://www.practicalcontrarian.com/contact-us/

About The Practical Contrarian:

The Practical Contrarian is reimagining the ways hedge funds, family offices and other financial institutions make critical decisions using a blend of proprietary analysis, data and methodologies.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE The Practical Contrarian, LLC