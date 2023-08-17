The PRCCI Clinical Research Center is inaugurated, expanding the offer of clinical research in Puerto Rico with a state-of-the-art facility

News provided by

Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI)

17 Aug, 2023, 15:00 ET

The new center also seeks to position Puerto Rico as the market for excellence not only for pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies but also for clinical research organizations in the United States and globally, so that they can carry out their clinical research on the island.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI) inaugurated on August 17 a modern clinical research center that will complement the Puerto Rico clinical research ecosystem and the centers that are part of the consortium network. The announcement was made by engineer Luz E. Crespo, chief executive officer of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (Trust), Dr. Amarilys Silva-Boschetti, BSPharm, RPh, executive director of PRCCI and Dr. Kenneth S. Ramos, MD, PhD, chair of the PRCCI Board of Directors.

Continue Reading
From left to right: Kenneth S. Ramos, MD, PhD, Chairman of the PRCCI Board: Eneida R. Nemecek, MD, MS, MBA, PRCCI Board Director: Dr. Amarilys Silva-Boschetti, PharmD, Executive Director PRCCI: Dr. Mario Marazzi, Research Economist, and Data Scientist: Eng Lucy Crespo, Chief Executive Officer of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust. and Carmen D. Zorrilla, MD, PRCCI Board Director
From left to right: Kenneth S. Ramos, MD, PhD, Chairman of the PRCCI Board: Eneida R. Nemecek, MD, MS, MBA, PRCCI Board Director: Dr. Amarilys Silva-Boschetti, PharmD, Executive Director PRCCI: Dr. Mario Marazzi, Research Economist, and Data Scientist: Eng Lucy Crespo, Chief Executive Officer of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust. and Carmen D. Zorrilla, MD, PRCCI Board Director

During the inauguration, the organization shared the results of an economic study, commissioned by the Trust and PRCCI, and conducted by Dr. Mario Marazzi, PhD, an economist who until recently worked as a research consultant, which demonstrates the strength of this sector. According to Dr. Marazzi's report, the clinical trial market generated $27.5 million in fiscal year 2020-21 in direct costs and when adding indirect expenses, totalized about $50 million annually in economic activity for Puerto Rico.

Additionally, the PRCCI Clinical Research Center will have a training and innovation program for Clinical Coordinators and will offer certifications for other healthcare professionals. "This new facility is available to conduct clinical studies of new treatments and medical devices and is available to clinical research professionals, independent investigators, sponsors such as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and clinical research organizations," said Dr. Silva-Boschetti, executive director of PRCCI.

For her part, Eng. Luz E. Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, expressed her confidence in the growth potential of the clinical research sector and highlighted the critical role of the Trust's science and innovation development program to expand the Puerto Rico market and the international market. "PRCCI has done consistent work, contributing to the positioning of PR as an experienced destination to conduct research, generating interest in this field by professionals, students and strengthening ties between private companies, academia and patient groups."

PRCCI's new 2,600-square-foot clinical research center will generate between 15 and 20 jobs in clinical research roles.

Additional information: [email protected].

SOURCE Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.