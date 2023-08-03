The Pre-filled Syringes Market size to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% from 2022 to 2027|The shift from glass pre-filled syringes to plastic pre-filled syringes to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pre-filled syringes market is to grow by USD 3,512.4 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period. Discover Health Care Supplies industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The pre-filled syringes market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pre-filled Syringes Market

Company Landscape

The pre-filled syringes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offering

ApiJect Systems Corp. - The company offers prefilled syringes such as Prefilled ApiJect Injector is the combination of two trusted technologies, the Blow Fill Seal aseptic drug packaging process, and a pen needle style needle hub.

The company offers prefilled syringes such as Prefilled ApiJect Injector is the combination of two trusted technologies, the Blow Fill Seal aseptic drug packaging process, and a pen needle style needle hub. Baxter International Inc. - The company offers prefilled syringes such as clinical through high-volume commercial sterile manufacturing.

The company offers prefilled syringes such as clinical through high-volume commercial sterile manufacturing. Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - The company offers prefilled syringes such as Glycopyrrolate.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in a minutes

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by material (glass pre-filled syringes and plastic pre-filled syringes), and type (disposable and reusable).

The market share growth by the glass pre-filled syringes segment will be significant during the forecast period. Glass-filled syringes are preferred for parenteral drugs because it is non-reactive and stable during storage and is permeable to oxygen, which can be a major problem for oxygen-sensitive drugs such as morphine. In addition, wider end-user acceptability and a larger number of drugs are available in glass-prefilled syringes compared to plastic-prefilled syringes.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and vaccine-preventable infectious diseases. The technological advancements in prefilled syringes and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations are other factors influencing the growth of the prefilled syringe market in the region. Additionally, healthcare reform in the United States is aimed at reducing end-user healthcare costs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

ApiJect Systems Corp.

AptarGroup Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Catalent Inc.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Gerresheimer AG

Haselmeier GmbH

Nipro Corp.

Novartis AG

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Recipharm AB

SCHOTT AG

SHL Medical AG

STERINOVA

Terumo Corp.

Vetter Pharma Fertigung GmbH and Co. KG

Viatris Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The shift from glass pre-filled syringes to plastic pre-filled syringes is a key factor driving market growth. This is due to the introduction of advanced polymeric materials such as polypropylene and clear polymers, clear polymer resin prefilled syringes are becoming increasingly popular, and biocompatible with other syringe components. Because of the inherent disadvantages of glass prefilled syringes, such as their tendency to break and drug interactions, over time, manufacturers have turned to plastic as the preferred material for prefilled syringes. Furthermore, advances in polymer technology have further increased the use of plastic pre-filled syringes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Innovations in pre-filled syringes is a major trend in the market. Many vendors are offering built-in automatic needle shields and retractable needle syringes. Furthermore, some specialized pre-filled syringe manufacturers have developed dual syringes and multiple compartments for lyophilization. For example, Pfizer (XYNTHA) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Prolia) have begun to package lyophilized drugs in dual/multi-compartment syringes. Hence, these advancements in innovations are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The limitations and drawbacks of the devices are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. The quality of the drug can be affected when stored in a pre-filled syringe because the drug is in direct contact with the main packaging of the syringe for a long time. In addition, tungsten residues in prefilled syringes can also degrade biotech drugs. There have been many cases where pharmaceutical companies supplying drugs in pre-filled syringes had to recall their products due to drug interactions. Thus, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The catheter market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 16,348.19 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (hospital stores, retail stores, and others), product type (cardiovascular catheters, specialty catheters, intravenous catheters, urinary catheters, and neurovascular catheters), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The technological advancements in catheter industries is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The hemostats and tissue sealants market is estimated to grow by USD 2,558.35 million at a CAGR of 10.18% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hemostats, tissue sealants and adhesives, and fibrin sealants), end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The growth of oncology tourism is a major trend in the market.

Pre-filled Syringes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,512.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Bio Pharma Services, ApiJect Systems Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Catalent Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gerresheimer AG, Haselmeier GmbH, Nipro Corp., Novartis AG, Owen Mumford Ltd., Recipharm AB, SCHOTT AG, SHL Medical AG, STERINOVA, Terumo Corp., Vetter Pharma Fertigung GmbH and Co. KG, Viatris Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pre-filled syringes market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global pre-filled syringes market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 Glass pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Glass pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Glass pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Glass pre-filled syringes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Glass pre-filled syringes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Plastic pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Plastic pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Plastic pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Plastic pre-filled syringes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Plastic pre-filled syringes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Disposable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Disposable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Disposable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Disposable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Disposable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Reusable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Reusable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Reusable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Reusable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Reusable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 99: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ApiJect Systems Corp.

Exhibit 107: ApiJect Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: ApiJect Systems Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: ApiJect Systems Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 AptarGroup Inc.

Exhibit 110: AptarGroup Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: AptarGroup Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: AptarGroup Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: AptarGroup Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 114: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 119: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 120: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 121: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 122: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 123: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Catalent Inc.

Exhibit 124: Catalent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Catalent Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Catalent Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Catalent Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Catalent Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 129: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 132: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.9 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 134: Gerresheimer AG - Overview



Exhibit 135: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Gerresheimer AG - Key news



Exhibit 137: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

12.10 Haselmeier GmbH

Exhibit 139: Haselmeier GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 140: Haselmeier GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Haselmeier GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Nipro Corp.

Exhibit 142: Nipro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Nipro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Nipro Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Nipro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Nipro Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Novartis AG

Exhibit 147: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 148: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.13 Owen Mumford Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Owen Mumford Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Owen Mumford Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Owen Mumford Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Recipharm AB

Exhibit 154: Recipharm AB - Overview



Exhibit 155: Recipharm AB - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Recipharm AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Recipharm AB - Segment focus

12.15 SCHOTT AG

Exhibit 158: SCHOTT AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 159: SCHOTT AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 160: SCHOTT AG - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 161: SCHOTT AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 162: SCHOTT AG - Segment focus

12.16 Terumo Corp.

Exhibit 163: Terumo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Terumo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Terumo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Terumo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Terumo Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 168: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Viatris Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio