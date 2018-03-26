LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5363006





The precision viticulture market is projected to reach USD 1,546.6 million by 2022, from USD 1,014.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.81% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by government support for the adoption of modern viticulture techniques. The high initial capital investments and lack of technical awareness are expected to restrict the market growth.



The service segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2017 to 2022.

The service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The services provided to growers and winemakers such as system integration and consulting, managed services, connectivity services, assisted professional services, and maintenance and support services lead to an increased demand for precision viticulture across the regions.



Weather tracking & forecasting application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2017 to 2022.

The weather tracking & forecasting application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of new technologies in farming for maximum profitability and production is increasing the demand for precision viticulture during the forecast period.



Australia & New Zealand is projected to be the fastest-growing country-level market in the Asia Pacific precision viticulture market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific precision viticulture market is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022.The demand for precision viticulture is expected to increase in the Asia Pacific region owing to the higher adoption of new technologies and increasing awareness of technical awareness.



Precision viticulture is particularly applicable in Australia because of the high variability of soil types across the regions as a major part of dryland farming depends on variable rainfall.Varieties of yield monitoring solutions are available in the precision viticulture market in the region such as HarvestMaster Sensor System HM570, Canlink Grape Yield Monitor 3000GRM, and Advanced Technology and Viticulture (ATV), which is one of the driving factors for the precision viticulture market in Australia & New Zealand.



The increasing availability of innovative yield monitoring solutions also drives the precision viticulture market in the Asia Pacific region.



The breakdown of the primaries on the basis of company type, designation, and region conducted during the research study, is as follows:

• By Company type: Tier I – 40%, Tier II – 20%, and Tier III – 40%

• By Designation: C-Level – 20%, Directors – 40%, Others* – 40%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific –40%, RoW – 20%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Note: Tier I: Revenue > USD 1 billion; Tier II: Revenue USD 500 million to < USD 1 billion; Tier III: Revenue < USD 500 million

The global market for precision viticulture is dominated by large players such as John Deere (US), Trimble (US), and Topcon (Japan). Some other players include Deveron UAS (Canada), TeeJet Technologies (US), Groupe ICV (France), Tracmap (New Zealand), QuantisLabs (Hungary), Terranis (France), Ateknea Solutions (Spain), AHA Viticulture (Australia), and AG Leader Technology (US).



Research Coverage

The report analyzes the precision viticulture market for different technologies, applications, products/services, and regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments.



Furthermore, the report also includes in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall precision viticulture market and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



