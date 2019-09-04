NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in prefabricated housing market to 2024 prefabricated housing market by home (manufactured homes, modular homes, panelized homes, precut homes), construction (single modular, and multi modular), end use industry (commercial, and residential), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)





The future of the prefabricated housing market looks attractive with opportunities in residential and commercial end use. The prefabricated housing market is expected to reach $19.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, and eco friendly practice.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the prefabricated housing industry, include increase usage of cigratte butt bricks in the prefabricated housing industry, and increase usage of fly-ash in concrete in prefabricated housing.



The study includes the prefabricated housing market size and forecast for the prefabricated housing market through 2024, segmented by home type, construction type, end use industry and the region as follows:



Prefabricated Housing Market by Home Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Manufactured Modular Panelized Precut



Prefabricated Housing Market by Construction Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Single Section Homes Multi- Section Homes



Prefabricated Housing Market by End Use [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Residential End Use Commercial End Use



Prefabricated Housing Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany Asia Pacific Japan China The Rest of the World

Some of the pefabricated housing companies profiled in this report include Algeco Scotsman, Kirby Building Systems LLC, Skyline Corporation, Lindal Cedar Homes, Butler Manufacturing Company, and others. .



The analyst forecasts that manufactured home is the largest prefabricated housing and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as manufactured homes can be easily relocated without dismantling it and it is placed on a steel chassis with wheels attached to it.



Within the prefabricated housing market, residential end use will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period. As people generally build their own houses to live in it for indefinite time's residential end use will remain the largest segment.



North America will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because prefabrication promotes sustainability and reduces waste, which are a must according to Green Building Standards and Certification Systems in North American countries.



Some of the features of "Prefabricated Housing Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Prefabricated housing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Prefabricated housing market size by home type, construction type, and end use in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Prefabricated housing market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of prefabricated housing in the prefabricated housing market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of prefabricated housing in the prefabricated housing market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the prefabricated housing market by material (manufactured homes, modular homes, penalized homes, and precut homes), construction (single section homes, and multi-section homes), end use industry (residential, and commercial), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting prefabricated housing market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the prefabricated housing market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the prefabricated housing market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this prefabricated housing market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the prefabricated housing market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the prefabricated housing market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this prefabricated housing market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this prefabricated housing area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of prefabricated housing market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this prefabricated housing market?



