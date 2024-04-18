The Prelude Network Announces 10 of its Clinics Have Been Named America's Best Fertility Clinics

Presented by Newsweek, America's Best Fertility Clinics 2024 ranks the top 125 fertility clinics nationwide based on surveys, quality metrics, accreditation data, and patient satisfaction

HOUSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services and clinics across North America, announces today ten of its clinics have been named an America's Best Fertility Clinic in 2024.

Presented by Newsweek, the America's Best Fertility Clinics 2024 ranking lists the top 125 fertility clinics as defined by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). With global researcher Statista, over 3,000 physicians and other fertility medicine professionals were surveyed, including reproductive endocrinologists, infertility specialists, obstetricians/gynecologists working in and referring patients to fertility clinics, as well as other medical professionals (e.g., registered nurses, laboratory assistants) and fertility clinic administrators/managers working in fertility clinics, to assess confidence in their assessment of the fertility clinics, which was used to determine individual weights for the recommendations.

Those Prelude clinics recognized with the America's Best Fertility Clinics 2024 award include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); IVFMD (Florida); The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); Pacific Fertility Center (California), and Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia).

Other criteria that for America's Best Fertility Clinics 2024 award include:

Quality Metrics: Assisted Reproductive Technology metrics with a focus on indicators relevant to fertility clinics published by CDC were analyzed.





Accreditation Data: Provided by The Joint Commission (JCI), College of American Pathologists (CAP), Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM).





Provided by The Joint Commission (JCI), College of American Pathologists (CAP), Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM). Patient Satisfaction: Data based on Google reviews was included.

"Inception Fertility congratulates each clinic within The Prelude Network for its outstanding achievements that have led to this recognition and so many others," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, parent company to Prelude. "It is the mission of every clinic within our network to provide comprehensive services that rely on the latest science and technologies in reproductive medicine that complement our approach to personalized, compassionate care, and these awards are just one result of those efforts."

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility McAllen (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

