The Prelude Network® Celebrates Pride 2024 with Educational Events on LGBTQ+ Family Building

The global campaign, Fertility Care for Everyone™, continues its second year and includes LGBTQ+ family building virtual events hosted by a panel of esteemed Prelude physicians

HOUSTON, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the largest and fastest-growing network of fertility clinics in North America, celebrates American and Canadian PRIDE Month (June) with Fertility Care for Everyone™, an educational campaign that highlights the reproductive care available to the LGBTQ+ community and reinforces Prelude's commitment to inclusive and compassionate care for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation and gender.

To support the community on their family-building journeys, Fertility Care for Everyone™ is hosting two free webinars throughout June. LGBTQ+ Family Planning, scheduled for Tuesday, June 18th at 7:00 pm ET | 6:00 pm CT, will navigate family-building options to LGBTQ+ individuals and couples who are considering or currently navigating their fertility journey. The event, which will also include a Q&A session for attendees, will be led by an esteemed team of Prelude physicians, including Dr. Allison Bloom, reproductive specialist at Main Line Fertility and Global LGBTQ+ Ambassador for Prelude.

Supporting LGBTQ+ Individuals & Couples Through Fertility Challenges, will be hosted by Dr. Alice Domar, Chief Compassion Officer at Inception Fertility™, the parent company to Prelude, on Thursday, June 20th at 8:00 pm ET | 7:00 pm CT. This webinar will provide valuable insights into the specific challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals and couples seeking fertility treatments.

"In today's dynamic fertility landscape, the possibilities for creating a family are more diverse and accessible than ever before. The Prelude Network champions the belief that love knows no boundaries, and neither should your family," says Dr. Allison Bloom, Prelude's Global LGBTQ+ Ambassador. "By leveraging advanced reproductive technologies and a compassionate approach to fertility care, we are committed to helping everyone realize their dreams of parenthood, regardless of the paths they take to get there."

To learn more about Fertility Care for Everyone™ and register for these webinars please visit https://pride.preludefertility.com/

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility McAllen (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

