The Prelude Network® Celebrates PRIDE Month with Educational Campaign that Reinforces its Commitment to Inclusive, Compassionate Care

The global campaign, Fertility Care for Everyone™, includes LGBTQ+ family building virtual event
hosted by renowned REI and Prelude's Global LGBTQ+ Ambassador Dr. Allison Bloom

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, celebrates American and Canadian PRIDE Month (June) with the launch of Fertility Care for Everyone™. This educational campaign highlights the reproductive options available to the LGBTQ+ community. Fertility Care for Everyone™ also reinforces the global fertility leader's commitment to providing inclusive, compassionate, and accessible care to every individual, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Fertility Care for Everyone
The gap between non-LBGTQ+ millennials and LGBTQ+ millennials aspiring to become parents is narrowing, with 48% of the latter planning to grow their families compared to 55% of non-LGBTQ+. This includes an increase in those looking to expand their families through assisted reproductive technologies (ART) to help bring home a biological child¹.

To support the community on their journey to parenthood, Fertility Care for Everyone™ is offering a free LGBTQ+ Family Building Webinar on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 5:00 pm CT | 6:00 pm ET. The event will be led by Dr. Allison Bloom, a renowned reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist (REI) at Main Line Fertility, LGBTQ+ advocate, and Prelude's Global LGBTQ+ Ambassador. Dr. Bloom will share her expertise in reproductive medicine, address various aspects of fertility, answer participant questions, and offer practical advice tailored to the LGBTQ+ community. Dr. Bloom will also break down today's reproductive options, including reciprocal IVF, donor egg IVF, donor sperm IVF and IUI, and more.

"The landscape of fertility care has significantly evolved over the last several decades, including a positive shift in inclusivity to support all individuals on their paths to parenthood," says Dr. Bloom, REI at Main Line Fertility and Prelude's Global LGBTQ+ Ambassador. "As an international leader in fertility medicine, Prelude continues to forge a path that strengthens the messages and efforts of inclusivity for everyone."   

To learn more about Fertility Care for Everyone, please visit https://pride.preludefertility.com

To register for the free LGBTQ+ Family Building Webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/FamilyBuildingDrBloom

1 LGBTQ Family Building Survey - Family Equality

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience.  The growing Prelude Network has over 75 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Media Contact:
Mia Humphreys
239-297-6592
[email protected]   

SOURCE The Prelude Network

