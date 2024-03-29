The Prelude Network® Names Labcorp Its Preferred Genetic Carrier Screening Lab

Expanded partnership to help increase patient access to critical genetic screening services including genetic counseling and test result turnaround time

HOUSTON, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the largest network of fertility clinics in North America, announced today an expansion of its partnership with Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative diagnostic and biopharma laboratory services, to serve as its Preferred Genetic Carrier Screening Lab.

Labcorp has long been a partner to Prelude and its expansive network of more than 90 clinics across the U.S. and in parts of Canada, providing clinical laboratory and FDA-approved donor testing within each clinic. The expansion of this partnership delivers another level of genetic carrier screening services to Prelude patients, including in-office phlebotomists and patient service centers. Additionally, Labcorp offers comprehensive genetic counseling, services for provider questions, and complimentary review of carrier screening results for patients. It also capitalizes on a pre-existing interface with electronic medical records for ordering and reporting carrier screening results, improved clarity on reports with variant-specific interpretation, and highly competitive network contract rates for other genetic tests. To improve financial access to genetic carrier screening for the U.S. patient population, Labcorp is contracted with many insurance companies.

"Genetic screening is a vital part of fertility diagnostics as it helps patients and physicians make critical decisions on care and treatment options that lead to optimal outcomes," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™, the parent company to The Prelude Network. "By expanding our partnership with Labcorp, we're able to deliver a higher level of care to those patients who require genetic screening services to build their families, and we're excited to work closely with Labcorp to improve accessibility and the patient experience."

This expanded partnership also supports Prelude's Genetic Center of Excellence program and its commitment to offering best-in-class services to patients incorporating genetic testing as part of their care plans. Launched in 2022, one of the initiatives of the Genetic Center of Excellence is to establish standardized, high-quality genetic screening for patients and egg donors in Prelude's network.

"Prelude is excited to offer our patients greater access to best-in-class genetic carrier screening," says Lauri Black, Certified Genetic Counselor and Director of Genetic Services at Inception. "It is our belief that by appointing Labcorp as The Prelude Network's Preferred Genetic Carrier Screening Lab, we can build on our efforts to give every aspiring parent a greater chance at bringing home a healthy baby."

To learn more about Prelude clinics, that span across the US and part of Canada, please visit preludefertility.com.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility McAllen (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in over 100 countries, worked on over 84% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2023 and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

