The Prelude Network Welcomes Dr. Mark Johnson to Arizona Reproductive Institute

Dr. Johnson received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the United States Air Force Academy and his Doctor of Medicine from the Tulane University School of Medicine. He pursued his Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship training at the Medical College of Georgia and during his fellowship, developed an interest in genetics research and was selected as a Research Fellow at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). During his term as a Fellow in basic research at the NIH, Dr. Johnson broadened his clinical experience and completed the NIH Clinical Fellowship in Medical Genetics.

In addition to practicing medicine, Dr. Johnson has also served as an educator in reproductive endocrinology. He was an Assistant Professor in the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Stanford University School of Medicine and an Assistant Professor and Chief of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), Harbor Medical Center. Dr. Johnson is a member of various professional societies, including the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American College of Medical Genetics, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine and the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.

"I've dedicated my career to the practice of reproductive medicine through treating patients, education and research, and I am very excited to bring my experiences to Arizona Reproductive Institute, the Tucson community and surrounding areas," said Dr. Mark Johnson. "My goal for our patients is to combine our most advanced reproductive technologies with my two decades of professional experience and the highest quality of compassionate personal care to help our patients realize their dreams of having a family."

ARI is part of the Prelude Network, a national network of fertility clinics and egg donation centers across the country that offers egg freezing, egg storage, genetic testing, IVF and egg donation services, all delivered with the highest level of personalized care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists and practitioners.

"The addition of Dr. Johnson to Arizona Reproductive Institute is exciting, as his experience in the field of reproductive genetics furthers our commitment to helping each patient bring home a healthy baby," said TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception, the parent company to the Prelude Network. "Dr. Johnson's contributions to our practice will certainly have a tremendous impact, accelerating our commitment to providing patients with the most advanced infertility care within a warm and caring environment."

About Prelude Fertility

Prelude was founded in 2016 with the singular mission of helping people ensure their best chances of having a healthy baby when they are ready. The company has become the fastest-growing network of fertility centers in the U.S., providing comprehensive fertility care with the latest science and medicine to help patients achieve their family-building goals. Through the Prelude Network, patients can receive egg freezing and IVF services, genetic testing of embryos, egg donation services, and egg and embryo storage — all delivered with the highest level of personalized care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners. www.PreludeFertility.com

About Inception

Inception was founded in 2015 with an ambitious goal to create a family of organizations intent on improving the way patients experience their fertility journey. The company's mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system, and enhancing the overall patient experience. Inception's network of full-service fertility centers, The Prelude Network, is now the largest of its kind including some of the country's top-tier fertility practices in 17 markets across the US.

www.inceptionllc.com / www.aspirefertility.com

