The Prelude Network Welcomes Houston Fertility Institute to Aspire Fertility

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network (Prelude), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S. whose commitment is to deliver the highest level of expert, personalized fertility care, announces today the merger of Houston Fertility Institute (HFI) and Aspire Fertility, establishing Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Aspire HFI).

Prelude is the clinic network of Inception – a company whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Aspire HFI, along with Aspire Fertility's existing Houston practice, brings together Houston's two largest fertility practices as part of Prelude, with a combined total of 18 locations performing more than 4,000 IVF cycles annually. This partnership answers the growing need for comprehensive, compassionate and personalized fertility services and care in what is the fourth largest city in the country. Aspire Fertility's aggregate Houston operations creates one of the largest fertility practices in any single market in the nation.

"As Houston is home to Aspire's first fertility practice and Inception's corporate headquarters, I am excited to see this expansion happen and to welcome Houston Fertility Institute to the Prelude Network," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception, the parent company to the Prelude Network. "HFI is a reputable, dominant player in this market and by establishing Aspire HFI, we are uniting the best fertility care in Houston, allowing us to better serve patients, provide greater access to unparalleled fertility treatment and answer each patient's unique fertility needs."

A proud member of the OptumHealth Centers of Excellence network, which recognizes medical centers and programs with proven experience and statistically successful track records, HFI understands the importance of relationships in overcoming infertility and approaches each patient with a personalized plan that includes sensitivity, compassion and understanding throughout the treatment process.

Aspire Fertility has a distinguished heritage, which includes operations in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. Its physicians are true pioneers in modern fertility treatments, pioneering IVF in Texas, as well as egg freezing and preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), a procedure used to help identify genetic defects within embryos.

Through this partnership, Aspire HFI brings together these unique forces and builds on their state-of-the-art, advanced fertility treatment services – including fertility testing, fertility preservation, donor and surrogacy services, genetic screening, IUI/IVF/ICSI, LGBT family building and more – all led by fertility industry experts, who are on the leading edge of developments in technology and treatment options. Patients can also expect to receive the highest quality and latest advancements in technological fertility treatment, coupled with individualized plans based on each patient's needs and objectives.

"We are very excited to be part of The Prelude Network and join forces with Inception, as both HFI and Aspire Fertility have the same goal and that is to provide more personalized and compassionate care to patients who are investing so much of themselves – physically, emotionally and financially – to having a family," says Dr. Jimmy Gill, founder of HFI. "This partnership will allow us to continue delivering on our commitment to providing nothing short of expert, top quality and state-of-the-art fertility treatment and care."

